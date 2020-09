Australian journalists Bill Birtles, Mike Smith forced out of China Two Australian journalists working in China have arrived in Sydney after a diplomatic standoff in which p[olice demanded demanded interviews with both the reporters.

Two Australian journalists working in China have arrived in Sydney after a diplomatic standoff in which police demanded demanded interviews with both the reporters.The China correspondents forand the ABC boarded a flight to Sydney last night after spending five days under protection in Australian diplomatic missions.AFR journalist Mike Smith with ABC journalist Bill Birtles as they prepared to leave China on Monday night.CREDIT:The move came after days after the Chinese government confirmed the arrest of Cheng Li , an Australian journalist working for Chinese state media.The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, confirmed the Australian government had provided consular support to two Australian journalists in China to assist their return to Australia."Those Australians have now arrived in Australia. Our embassy in Beijing and Consulate-General in Shanghai engaged with Chinese government authorities to ensure their wellbeing and return to Australia," Senator Payne said in a statement on Tuesday morning."Our current travel advice for China, which was updated on July 7, remains appropriate and unchanged. We encourage all Australians who are overseas, or are seeking to travel, to closely monitor Smartraveller.""The Australian government continues to provide consular support to Australian citizens detained in China, including Ms Cheng Lei. We are unable to provide further comment owing to privacy obligations."