Australian journalist Cheng Lei detained in Beijing over 'national security risks', Chinese ministry says

DavidsSling
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 30, 2019
- 646
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Australian journalist Cheng Lei's detention in Beijing is on suspicion of putting China's national security at risk, the country's foreign ministry says.
Cheng, an Australian citizen who has worked as a reporter in China and is a well-known TV anchor at the state broadcaster CGTN, was detained by Chinese authorities last month. There has previously been no public explanation.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian today said it was due to the suspicion of "carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security".
Cheng Lei is a high-profile Australian television anchor for the Chinese Government's English news channel, CGTN (CGTN)
"Chinese authorities have taken on compulsory measures and investigated Cheng Lei recently," Zhao said.
"China always welcomes foreign journalists, including the foreign employees hired by Chinese media, to conduct interviews and reporting in China based on laws and regulations.
"China has provided and will keep providing convenience and assistance. China protects the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff and they have the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations in China.
"As long as foreign journalists conduct news reporting in accordance with laws, they should have nothing to worry about."
The comments come after two Australian journalists — Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Financial Review — were evacuated from China by their news organisations with help from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade over fears they were no longer safe.
Birtles and Smith had endured a daunting week facing possible detention in China. They were told they were being investigated in connection with Cheng.
Cheng Lei. (YouTube)
Only high-level diplomatic negotiations had lifted the threat of indefinite detention and secured safe passage home.
Cheng remains under "residential surveillance at a designated location" in Beijing.
Residential surveillance is detention without legal access and can last up to six months before a suspect is formally arrested or charged.
Cheng studied at Queensland University and began her career in finance in Australia, where she worked for corporations including Cadbury.
Cheng's two young children remain in Melbourne and her family has released a statement after the news of her detainment to say they are urgently working with DFAT to secure her freedom.
Cheng, an Australian citizen who has worked as a reporter in China and is a well-known TV anchor at the state broadcaster CGTN, was detained by Chinese authorities last month. There has previously been no public explanation.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian today said it was due to the suspicion of "carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security".
Cheng Lei is a high-profile Australian television anchor for the Chinese Government's English news channel, CGTN (CGTN)
"Chinese authorities have taken on compulsory measures and investigated Cheng Lei recently," Zhao said.
"China always welcomes foreign journalists, including the foreign employees hired by Chinese media, to conduct interviews and reporting in China based on laws and regulations.
"China has provided and will keep providing convenience and assistance. China protects the legitimate rights and interests of news gathering staff and they have the obligation to comply with the laws and regulations in China.
"As long as foreign journalists conduct news reporting in accordance with laws, they should have nothing to worry about."
The comments come after two Australian journalists — Bill Birtles from the ABC and Michael Smith from the Financial Review — were evacuated from China by their news organisations with help from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade over fears they were no longer safe.
Birtles and Smith had endured a daunting week facing possible detention in China. They were told they were being investigated in connection with Cheng.
Cheng Lei. (YouTube)
Only high-level diplomatic negotiations had lifted the threat of indefinite detention and secured safe passage home.
Cheng remains under "residential surveillance at a designated location" in Beijing.
Residential surveillance is detention without legal access and can last up to six months before a suspect is formally arrested or charged.
Cheng studied at Queensland University and began her career in finance in Australia, where she worked for corporations including Cadbury.
Cheng's two young children remain in Melbourne and her family has released a statement after the news of her detainment to say they are urgently working with DFAT to secure her freedom.