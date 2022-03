More details to follow …

The former Australia cricketer and broadcaster Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.Fox Sports, for whom Warne commentated for, confirmed the news and reported that Warne's management team had released a brief statement, saying he had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand."Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement.