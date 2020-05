This article is long on western bullshit and goes to great lengths to paint Western criminals in the nicest possible light eg "incorrect intelligence" as opposed to an intentional fabricated lies to start a war against Iraq. However, the main point is true. The American "secret sources" cannot be trusted. These people are known liars who cannot and should not ever be trusted. You have to be insane to believe anything that comes from the us state department.



