Australian Army acquires DJI Phantom 4 UAVs | Janes

Australian Army acquires DJI Phantom 4 UAVs Gabriel Dominguez, London - IHS Jane's Defence Weekly 20 August 2018 The Australian Army (AA) has acquired the DJI Phantom 4 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as the service seeks to broaden its reconnaissance and situational awareness capabilities. The Department of Defence (DoD) in Canberra announced in a statement that Sydney-based personnel of the 17th Combat Service Support Brigade (17 CSS BDE) received on 20 August a DJI Phantom 4 as part of the AA's plan to issue some 350 of the UAVs, with each unit receiving up to three systems. Colonel Gabby Follet, Acting Commander of the 17 CSS BDE, was quoted by the DoD as saying that the DJI Phantom 4 UAVs will greatly increase the AA's capability to gather information and successfully complete tasks. Source:https://www.janes.com/article/82472/australian-army-acquires-dji-phantom-4-uavs