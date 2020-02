while Scott Morrison stood right next to her.

hit out at the Australian government’s policy of forced deportations

she’s previously described as “corrosive” to Australia’s relationship with New Zealand

Hundreds of Kiwi migrants without Australian citizenship have been deported

she decided to drive her point home in public as well.

Australia is well within its rights to deport individuals who break your laws. New Zealand does the same.

among them will be genuine Kiwis who do need to learn the consequences of their actions

Mr Morrison got a chance to respond

We deport non-citizens who have committed crimes in Australia against our community. This policy is applied not specific to one country, but to any country whose citizens are here

You commit a crime here. If convicted, once you have done your time, we send you home

he would have “no objection” to any other country applying the same rule

We are not arguing that Australia should not have a deportation policy. They should

I would totally expect that the New Zealand government would always make decisions in their national interest,

that is not in Australia’s national interest,

When you become a citizen, well, you have joined the club,

if you have committed a crime, and you’re not a citizen of Australia, then you have no right to stay.”

We can’t have two classes of citizen in this country,” he argued

Anyone else who doesn’t hold the title of ‘citizen of Australia’ does not get a special deal.

If you are not a citizen, and you violate our laws, then under my government’s policies you will not be allowed to remain.