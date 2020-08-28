'EDUCATION MORE IMPORTANT' Australia will not take a knee for Black Lives Matter movement before England series
AUSTRALIA and England's cricket sides will not take a knee ahead of their six-match series.
One-day captain Aaron Finch and his English counterpart Eoin Morgan discussed the idea of the visible public support of the Black Lives Matter campaign to fight against racial injustice.
But Finch revealed the two teams will not be taking a knee - and wants to promote education instead.
Speaking ahead of Australian cricket's first match since Floyd's death, Finch, 33, said: "The education around it is more important than the protest.
"I have spoken to Eoin and we are not going to do specific gestures like it as happened in the past.
"For us, we are really proud to play a game where it is celebrated all around the world and anyone can play it.
"It doesn't matter what race, what religion, what nationality you are from. Cricket is a game for everyone and I am really proud about that.”
Starting tonight, England and Australia will play three T20s at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton followed by three ODIs at Manchester's Old Trafford.
Taking a knee has been used across sport as a gesture to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the George Floyd murder in May.
However, Joe Root's side did not continue to take a knee when facing Pakistan - becoming the first professional team in the UK to start and then stop.
Elsewhere, Premier League footballers, snooker stars and boxers are among the British athletes to also take a knee.
However, there have been some controversies with various athletes choosing to abstain.
This includes in Formula One - where Lewis Hamilton has led the protests - as well as rugby, both union and league.
That included ahead of England's each of the three Tests with the West Indies and the ODI series against Ireland.
