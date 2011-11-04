What's new

Australia, US, India interested in building the Kra Canal in Thailand.

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
707
0
622
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
1600493987243.png

In recent time, Thailand is acting cautiously in dealing with China. (Representational)

Bangkok (Thailand):
In a major blow to China, Thailand has claimed that many countries including India, US, as well as Australia, have shown interest in building in strategically proposed Kra Canal in the Southern part of the country.

China had been eyeing to construct a 120-kilometre mega canal cutting through the isthmus of Kra in Thailand. It would have helped Beijing in solving the ''Malacca Dilemma'' as it had opened the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the Strait of Malacca.

Thai Nation Power Party MP Songklod Thipparat, who chairs the parliament's group that studies the project's feasibility, said that countries such as India, Australia, the US, and of course China are willing to support Thailand on the project, Khaosod English, a Thai newspaper, reported.

"They want to sign a memorandum of understanding with us," Songklod Thipparat said in an interview. "Foreign embassies have contacted us to get the latest status on the project."

He added, "More than 30 foreign firms have shown an interest in investing or supplying us with financial and technical support to build the canal."

The Strait of Malacca is a major bottleneck in China's global ambitions. 80 per cent of China's oil supplies pass through the Malacca Strait, apart from forming its trade routes to the Middle East and Europe. But India's geographical position is such that it can easily block the Western side of the Strait of Malacca.

If Thailand chooses one of three quad members interested in the project, it will be a heavy blow to China's ambitions to dominate the region.

In recent time, Thailand is acting cautiously in dealing with China. Recently it was reported that Thailand, which once was the strongest ally of China in the South China Sea region, had decided to not only postpone the procurement of two submarines from China but has also put on hold the Chinese proposal for building a canal in the Bay of Bengal and replaced it with its own project.

www.ndtv.com

Thai MP Claims India, US Interested In Canal Work Eyed By China: Report

In a major blow to China, Thailand has claimed that many countries including India, US, as well as Australia, have shown interest in building in strategically proposed Kra Canal in the Southern part of the country.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
961
-3
2,851
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
An ill-conceived propaganda and BS.
From insider sources, it was a private project which did not involved the Chinese Government.

Building the Isthmus of Kra canal will be a waste of money and a duplication when China has already committed into the CMEC which is already in an advanced stage.
That will be far more feasible.

By China perception, Thailand lacks political stability and hence the canal poses a high risk.
Moreover China do not want to offend her ASEAN partners. :coffee:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Huskar Australia, Japan, Korea, Russia express interest to join hands with India for satellite navigation Indian Defence Forum 4
V Shared Goals, Converging Interests: A Plan for U.S.AustraliaIndia Coopera Indian Defence Forum 0
D India, France, Australia hold first trilateral dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific Region World Affairs 6
Zapper After Japan, France & Australia Keen For ‘Anti-China’ Military Pact With India Central & South Asia 1
Chanakyaa After US, Australia, & Japan its Russia : India, Russia To Sign Defence Logistics Support Pact Indian Defence Forum 14
I Featured US seeks formal alliance similar to Nato with India, Japan and Australia, State Department official says Indian Defence Forum 35
khansaheeb India to Australia on a Motorcycle | 27,500 kms | 9 Countries | Candida Louis General Photos & Multimedia 1
Vanguard One Can India consider an FTA with Australia in critical minerals? World Affairs 0
I India, Japan And Australia Working On Trilateral Supply Chain To Reduce Dependency On China Central & South Asia 22
Vanguard One India’s Pivot to Australia World Affairs 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top