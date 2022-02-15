beijingwalker
Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a meeting with Quad members India, Japan, United States and Australia, in Melbourne, on Feb. 11, 2022. Morrison on Tuesday, Feb. 15, urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow continues.(Darrian Traynor/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Today at 1:06 a.m. EST
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.
Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/australia-urges-china-to-denounce-russia-over-ukraine/2022/02/15/5cb28dbc-8e25-11ec-8ddd-52136988d263_story.html
