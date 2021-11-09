Patriot forever
Australia to tour Pakistan for full series in March 2022
Series will mark Australia's return to the country for the first time since 1998
Australia last played Pakistan in a Test series in 2018 Getty Images
Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first time in over 24 years in March 2022. This frees up a window in February for Pakistan to host the PSL.
The series will comprise of three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I. The matches will be held across Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, which will host one Test each. The limited-overs leg will be held entirely in Lahore.
The Tests - starting on March 3 in Karachi - will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - a 13-team event from which the seven highest-placed sides and the hosts, India, will qualify directly for the event proper in 2023.
"I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying in a Cricket Australia release. "From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.
"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.
"Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore."
Cricket Australia's confirmation comes at a time when Pakistan have had to cope with tour cancellations lately. In September, New Zealand left ahead of their limited-overs series over a security threat. England followed suit, citing player well-being and "increasing concerns about travelling to the region."
Australia to tour Pakistan for full series in March 2022
Series will mark Australia's return to the country for the first time since 1998
