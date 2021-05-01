It’s a good move
Australia stands ready to take back Darwin and Newcastle ports from China if security risks are found, Scott Morrison says
The Port of Newcastle, the world's biggest coal port, was handed over to a Chinese-backed consortium for 98 years for $1.75 billion when Mike Baird was NSW Premier in 2014.
