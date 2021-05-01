What's new

Australia stands ready to take back Darwin and Newcastle ports from China if security risks are found, Scott Morrison says

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,707
-3
4,639
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Handing over administration of a port to the experts in maritime trade for the past millenia in exchange for a bit of that communist wealth that capitalists love so much is a threat because of .... hold it .... mysterious cyber hacking.

Do these retards consuming this propaganda garbage even read past the first line or are these NSA bots spamming this garbage all over the internet that no intelligent person could give a **** about just pick out results from U.S regime controlled internet searches based on keywords in their headlines and U.S. regime approved/run "independent" mouthpieces
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,927
9
5,019
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Globenim said:
Handing over administration of a port to the experts in maritime trade for the past millenia in exchange for a bit of that communist wealth that capitalists love so much is a threat because of .... hold it .... mysterious cyber hacking.
can you please provide a source for this claim ? otherwise if its just your opinion it doesn't count
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,927
9
5,019
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FairAndUnbiased said:
If they pay the investors back, no problem.

Otherwise if Australian steals Chinese property, hit them hard.

China is rich, but not one cent is surplus for Australia.
chance of getting money back is zero

this is not investment but governmental law like when 5G was banned from UK on Huawei has the UK paid the billions to Huawei? No defiantly not
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
7,875
-2
11,862
Country
China
Location
United States
aziqbal said:
chance of getting money back is zero

this is not investment but governmental law like when 5G was banned from UK on Huawei has the UK paid the billions to Huawei? No defiantly not
Then Australian assets in China will be frozen to make up the difference. See how that works? The money is coming back one way or another.

UK banned Huawei from future business. It didn't take a penny of existing Huawei assets.

You seem to know as much about global trade as you do about the US constitution.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
2,927
9
5,019
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FairAndUnbiased said:
Then Australian assets in China will be frozen to make up the difference. See how that works? The money is coming back one way or another.

UK banned Huawei from future business. It didn't take a penny of existing Huawei assets.

You seem to know as much about global trade as you do about the US constitution.
Huawei did Patent infringement that’s why it was banned from the UK telecommunications 5G network it was also gathering data from its users which is against UK law

All the five Chihuahua masts were taken down And just like in the Nuclear program Huawei it was banned from the UK
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
7,875
-2
11,862
Country
China
Location
United States
aziqbal said:
Huawei did Patent infringement that’s why it was banned from the UK telecommunications 5G network it was also gathering data from its users which is against UK law

All the five Chihuahua masts were taken down And just like in the Nuclear program Huawei it was banned from the UK
Huawei was never convicted in a court of law in the UK thus it is an extrajudicial and punitive action.
 
