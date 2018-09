Later that decade, it reduced the level of security in non-US versions of internet browsers and email programs made by Lotus Notes, Netscape, and Microsoft to make files encrypted with those programs easy to decrypt. More recently, the NSA intercepted Cisco routers and covertly installed spyware on them before they were shipped to customers. The agency’s ongoing Bullrun program places back doors into commercially available cryptographic software and hardware, or weakens the encryption so that the NSA can break the code.