Australia seeks business partnership in Bangladesh
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:19, Sep 14,2020
The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday sought proposals to support COVID-19 economic recovery in Bangladesh under the Business Partnerships Platform.
The BPP is a flagship initiative of the Australian Government.
It supports partnerships with businesses to deliver sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, while also ensuring commercial returns for business.
“Businesses will play an important role in building back better from COVID-19. In Bangladesh, this opportunity for businesses to partner with the Australian Government will help build livelihood opportunities, enhance gender equality, and support resilient economic recovery,” said Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
The BPP can co-finance with businesses to support COVID-19 economic recovery by establishing partnerships which contribute to digitalisation and ICT, skills development for workers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, economic opportunities for women, or green recovery.
In Bangladesh, they are seeking partnerships in a number of sectors: agriculture and agricultural technology, banking/financial inclusion, clean energy and energy efficiency, textiles and manufacturing.
Businesses can apply individually or in a consortium.
The Australian Government will provide matched funding of up to AUD 500,000 to successful business initiatives.
Businesses with a commercial idea that could make a lasting social impact are encouraged to contact the Australian High Commission in Dhaka or visit: www.thebpp.com.au for further information.
To participate in an information session, interested persons can register online at https://thebpp.com.au/call-forpartnerships/regional-call-for-partnerships.
