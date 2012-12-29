What's new

Australia seeks business partnership in Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,963
-5
8,631
Australia seeks business partnership in Bangladesh
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:19, Sep 14,2020


The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday sought proposals to support COVID-19 economic recovery in Bangladesh under the Business Partnerships Platform.
The BPP is a flagship initiative of the Australian Government.

It supports partnerships with businesses to deliver sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, while also ensuring commercial returns for business.

“Businesses will play an important role in building back better from COVID-19. In Bangladesh, this opportunity for businesses to partner with the Australian Government will help build livelihood opportunities, enhance gender equality, and support resilient economic recovery,” said Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

The BPP can co-finance with businesses to support COVID-19 economic recovery by establishing partnerships which contribute to digitalisation and ICT, skills development for workers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, economic opportunities for women, or green recovery.

In Bangladesh, they are seeking partnerships in a number of sectors: agriculture and agricultural technology, banking/financial inclusion, clean energy and energy efficiency, textiles and manufacturing.

Businesses can apply individually or in a consortium.

The Australian Government will provide matched funding of up to AUD 500,000 to successful business initiatives.

Businesses with a commercial idea that could make a lasting social impact are encouraged to contact the Australian High Commission in Dhaka or visit: www.thebpp.com.au for further information.

To participate in an information session, interested persons can register online at https://thebpp.com.au/call-forpartnerships/regional-call-for-partnerships.

www.newagebd.net

Australia seeks business partnership in Bangladesh

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday sought proposals to support COVID-19 economic recovery in Bangladesh under the Business Partnerships Platform. The BPP is...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I Featured US seeks formal alliance similar to Nato with India, Japan and Australia, State Department official says Indian Defence Forum 35
Vanguard One Japan, India and Australia to Seek Supply Chain Pact World Affairs 11
Jyotish India, Japan and Australia are said to seek supply chain pact World Affairs 0
D Chinese spy seeks asylum in Australia with offer of state intelligence World Affairs 7
TruthTheOnlyDefense Saudi teen seeking asylum in Australia 'held' in Bangkok World Affairs 1
B PM seeks Australia’s support in Bangladesh’s development Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
doe33 Australia may seek revival of quadrilateral naval drills Indian Defence Forum 1
I Australia seeks last-ditch deal to save pair from execution in Indonesia China & Far East 1
I Australia seeks to draw India into tighter embrace with nuclear deal Indian Defence Forum 1
nair Japan's PM seeks security ties with India, Australia: Report Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top