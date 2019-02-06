Australia revokes Chinese scholar visas and targets media officials

Senior Chinese media officials in Australia have been targeted and the visas of two leading Chinese scholars have been revoked in an unprecedented foreign interference investigation into a NSW political staffer, provoking a furious response from the Chinese Government.
Key points:
The Chinese embassy did not reply to the ABC's questions yesterday, but several state media organisations published articles overnight reporting details of the alleged raids and accusing Australia of "severely infring[ing] on the legitimate rights of Chinese journalists" and "hypocrisy in upholding so-called 'freedom of the press'".
The ABC has uncovered the identities of senior Chinese journalists and academics who have been drawn into the joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).
They include: the Australia bureau chief of China News Service, Tao Shelan; China Radio International's Sydney bureau chief Li Dayong; prominent Chinese scholar and media commentator Professor Chen Hong; and another leading Australian studies scholar, Li Jianjun
The AFP-ASIO Foreign Interference Task Force is investigating an alleged plot by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate New South Wales Parliament through the office of Labor backbencher Shaoquett Moselmane, using his former staffer John Zhang.
A dinner in 2018 included John Zhang (back row, third-left), Li Dayong (back row, centre), Li Jianjun (back row, far right), Tao Shelan (front row, right) and Shaoquett Moselmane (front row, centre).(Supplied)
The AFP is investigating whether Mr Zhang used a chat group on the Chinese social media platform, WeChat, to encourage Mr Moselmane to advocate for the Chinese Government's interests.
The journalists and academics have been drawn into the investigation over the alleged infiltration because they were members of the WeChat group.
Mr Zhang categorically denies the AFP's allegations and is challenging the investigation in the High Court.
According to documents filed by Mr Zhang in the High Court, the AFP alleges he and others "concealed or failed to disclose to Mr Moselmane that they were acting on behalf of or in collaboration with Chinese State and Party apparatus".
The Australian Financial Review's Michael Smith (left) and the ABC's Bill Birtles flew out of Shanghai on Monday night.(Supplied)
The investigation has stoked an escalating diplomatic crisis between China and Australia, which has seen ABC correspondent Bill Birtles and Australian Financial Review journalist Michael Smith evacuated from China this week and a third Australian, TV news anchor Cheng Lei, detained last month and accused of endangering national security.
The AFP-ASIO investigation became public in late June, when the task force raided NSW Parliament and searched the homes and offices of Mr Moselmane and Mr Zhang, seizing their devices and communications.
China says Australian homes of media were raided
Federal agents leave Shaoquett Moselmane's home in Sydney on June 26.(AAP: Bianca De Marchi)
The Chinese journalists in Australia and their media organisations did not respond to questions sent by the ABC, however, China News Service last night reported that the homes of four journalists were searched on the day the other raids began.
"At dawn of June 26 this year, Australian law enforcement officers conducted an unprovoked search on the residences of four journalists from three Chinese media organisations in Australia on the grounds of alleged violations of Australia's Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act," China News Service reported.
"Items such as mobile phones, computers and writing materials were seized.
"In the end, the Australian investigation results proved that the Chinese journalists did not engage in activities incompatible with their identities."
The embassy has since provided a statement to the ABC, saying it has "provided consular support to Chinese journalists in Australia and made representations with relevant Australian authorities to safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens".
- The Australia-China diplomatic crisis has escalated, with two Chinese scholars having their visas revoked
- Chinese media officials have been targeted as part of an ASIO-AFP investigation into allegations of foreign interference by a former NSW backbencher staffer
- Australian journalists were this week pulled out of China following a tense diplomatic stand-off
Senior Chinese media officials in Australia have been targeted and the visas of two leading Chinese scholars have been revoked in an unprecedented foreign interference investigation into a NSW political staffer, provoking a furious response from the Chinese Government.
