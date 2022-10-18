Australia reverses recognition of W Jerusalem as Israeli capital

What's new

Australia has reversed a decision made four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Canberra's decision in 2018 had undermined peace and put Australia out of step with other nations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
She stressed that Australia remained a "steadfast friend" to Israel. Its embassy will stay in Tel Aviv.
The status of Jerusalem is one of the most contested issues between Israel and the Palestinians.
Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid said: "In light of the way in which this decision was made in Australia, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally.
"Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that."
Former US President Donald Trump drew international criticism in 2017 when he reversed decades of American foreign policy by recognising the ancient city as Israel's capital. The US embassy was relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018.
Months later, Australia's then Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his government would follow suit.
At the time, Mr Morrison said Australia would recognise West Jerusalem immediately but not move its embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement was achieved.
Mr Morrison's government lost power in an election in May this year.
On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the former government's decision a "cynical play" to win over Jewish voters ahead of an election in Australia.
"I regret that Mr Morrison's decision to play politics resulted in Australia's shifting position, and the distress these shifts have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue," she said.
She reaffirmed the country's "previous and longstanding" position that the status of Jerusalem should be resolved as part of peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people.
The UK is currently considering moving its embassy to Jerusalem. Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo are the only places other than the US with embassies in the city.
While Israel regards Jerusalem as its "eternal and undivided" capital, the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem - occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war - as the capital of a future state.
The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem has never been recognised internationally, and according to the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.

Indonesia is not happy with previous Aussie administration policy regarding Jerusalem

-----------------------------------

Indonesia warns it will 'adjust' policies if Australia moves Israel embassy​

This article is more than 4 years old

1666082905162.png


Threat joins backlash from Middle East over possible move of embassy to Jerusalem

Indonesian officials have threatened to “adjust” policies towards Australia if the Morrison government decides to move Australia’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The warnings from officials in the Indonesian foreign ministry and ministry of defence – first reported by ABC’s AM – add to a growing backlash from 13 Middle Eastern and north African nations and the Palestinian National Authority against the Coalition’s plan to reconsider the location of the embassy.

On Thursday Guardian Australia reported that the Australian spy agency, Asio, had warned the government the proposed shift may “provoke protest, unrest and possibly some violence in Gaza and the West Bank”.

www.theguardian.com

Indonesia warns it will 'adjust' policies if Australia moves Israel embassy

Threat joins backlash from Middle East over possible move of embassy to Jerusalem
www.theguardian.com
 
"The example of the faithful in their love, compassion and affection, is the example of the singular body.When one part is sick, the whole body experiences sleeplessness and fever."
 
ebray said:
"The example of the faithful in their love, compassion and affection, is the example of the singular body.When one part is sick, the whole body experiences sleeplessness and fever."
Click to expand...

Yup, that is right. Indonesia is a supporter of Palestine and we are even dare to go against US President during Trump decision to change Israel embassy into Jerusalem


Our media is always supporting Palestinian struggle as well. The same thing our media support Muslim Indians in India like issue of hijab and others

 

