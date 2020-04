Australia pitches for trilateral cooperation with India, Indonesia



We should build on last year’s successful trilateral maritime security workshop with Indonesia to identify new ways that our three countries can collaborate to be the best possible custodians of the Indian Ocean, says Barry O’Farrell, Australian High Commissioner-designate.



In this regard, observing that cooperation between India and Australia in Southeast Asia was a natural fit, he said in the address through videoconference, “As a starting point, we should build on last year’s successful trilateral maritime security workshop with Indonesia to identify new ways that our three countries can collaborate to be the best possible custodians of the Indian Ocean.”



In a separate development, the Australian High Commission, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), gave a ride to India's Ambassador to Indonesia Pradeep Rawat and his family in one of the repatriation flights to Australia that had a stopover at Denpasar in Indonesia, official sources said.

“Australia was very happy and keen to help two of our strongest Indo-Pacific partners, India and Indonesia, in this matter,” diplomatic sources said adding the trilateral cooperation had been growing and would continue to be important as we considered the implications of COVID-19 for Indo-Pacific regional order.