AUSTRALIA'S DEATH TOLL ON THE EDGE OF 100

Professor Paul Kelly, said there are now less than 700 active cases in the country right now.

Of those, 45 are in hospital, 12 are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators.

In total Australia has recorded 7,060 cases of the disease, and a total death toll of 99 people.

More than one million Australians have been tested for the virus.

MORE THAN 10 MILLION TELEHEALTH CONSULTATIONS PERFORMED

Professor Kelly said over 10 million telehealth consultations have occurred between patients and their doctors.

"Over 5.6 million patients have taken up that opportunity of telehealth, and that has led to $526 million worth of reimbursements to practitioners," said Professor Kelly.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to remind people that COVID-19 is not the only health problem we have in Australia."

"There are people with chronic diseases. Please do not delay seeking help at this time, either by telehealth or by seeing your practitioner face to face."

COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM LIKELY TO BE GLOBAL

Australia is part of the race to create a vaccine to coronavirus, and that there isn't competition between nations or states to who creates it first.

"We may not win the race, but we're part of the race, and we will be looking to develop a vaccine here in Australia," said Professor Kelly.

"If it isn't the first vaccine that's available, we'll be looking to join that effort to vaccinate people - it's really important that we do that in a way that is global, because infections don't know borders."

VACCINATIONS UNLIKELY TO BE COMPULSORY