Australia needs Trump to win the election because 'we cannot face China alone' 09/08/2020|6min Liberal Senator James McGrath says Australia needs President Donald Trump to win the upcoming presidential election to help it stand up to China. Mr McGrath said China was the “greatest threat to the rules-based order the world is seeing at the moment.” President Trump would be better at dealing with China than presidential candidate Joe Biden because he knows “when you deal with bullies … you don’t give them shoulder massages, you’ve got to stand up to them.” Mr McGrath told Sky news. “Biden isn’t a foreign affairs hawk, he’s like a foreign affairs budgerigar” Mr McGrath said Australia needed to ensure there was a "coalition of the willing” standing against China and required the help of a strong president in the White House. https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6179617253001