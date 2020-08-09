/ Register

Australia needs Trump to win the election because 'we cannot face China alone'

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by beijingwalker, Aug 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    09/08/2020|6min

    Liberal Senator James McGrath says Australia needs President Donald Trump to win the upcoming presidential election to help it stand up to China.

    Mr McGrath said China was the “greatest threat to the rules-based order the world is seeing at the moment.” President Trump would be better at dealing with China than presidential candidate Joe Biden because he knows “when you deal with bullies … you don’t give them shoulder massages, you’ve got to stand up to them.”

    Mr McGrath told Sky news. “Biden isn’t a foreign affairs hawk, he’s like a foreign affairs budgerigar” Mr McGrath said Australia needed to ensure there was a "coalition of the willing” standing against China and required the help of a strong president in the White House.

    https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6179617253001
     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    After China takes down US, the whole west will instantly break up.
     
    Dante80

    Dante80 FULL MEMBER

    Isn't that the guy who kills innocent animals when driving and then posts the roadkill pictures online for "humour" purposes? :coffee:

    Yeah..good luck with that.
     
    mazeto

    mazeto FULL MEMBER

    50 years down the line, China has economy 10x of present..they will find an excuse to remove this permanent thorn on their side .
    They will have a " final" war wherein their alliance will hold off the weakened US alliance and conquer Australia. Then a 50 million Chinese will be Shipped in , and Indonesia allowed the Western third with 20 million shipped. The pesky Ozzies will be allowed in a few Bantustans.
    Is it possible?
     
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Australia is the most racist country in the world. They slaughtered millions of aboriginal Australians considering they are former convicts who were shipped there.
     
