‘Australia is our home now’: Migrants reflect on the meaning of Australia Day

Danny Singh, 43, remembers spending his first Australia Day in Circular Quay after his family moved to Sydney from India more than three decades ago. He was about six years old and had no idea what the day was about.
“Back then it was about celebrating European arrival. That’s changed over the years. Now it’s all about who was here beforehand, and celebrating that,” Mr Singh said.
Danny Singh and his friends make their way to the Australia Day festivities at Circular Quay.CREDIT:COLE BENNETTS
He was among the Sydneysiders on Wednesday who celebrated, mourned, protested and reflected during the celebrations - a range of experiences that mirrored the city’s cultural diversity and mixed attitudes tied to Australia’s national day.
Mr Singh, of Kellyville Ridge, said the shift in the way the nation marked January 26 was evident as he gazed out at Australian, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander flags being waved by people around the quay on Wednesday.
He said the crowd included people from Indian, Nepalese and Lebanese backgrounds.
“That’s what Australia’s all about. It’s not just about the white people who came here and took over.
“Coming from a migrant background, I think minorities need to be celebrated as well.
“It’s about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, but it’s also about me, my mum and dad, my wife, my kids, who’ve taken on this culture as well. My youngest [child] says to me, ‘I’m Aussie’.”
People around Sydney took part in Aboriginal smoking ceremonies, welcomed new citizens, picnicked at the beach, played cricket at the park and went on bush walks - all accompanied by the baking summer heat.
Koomurri-Bujja Bujja dancers during the smoking ceremony at the Wugulora morning ceremony at the Walumi Lawn in Barangaroo on Australia Day. CREDIT:KATE GERAGHTY'
In the CBD, thousands of people converged on Town Hall for the Invasion Day, or Day of Mourning, rally, with protesters carrying Aboriginal flags and signs that read “Change the date” and “Captain Cooked”.
Crowds also circled the Opera House to watch boat races and an RAAF flypast before the evening’s fireworks and Australia Day Live music concert, featuring Daryl Braithwaite and Casey Donovan.
Steven Raynor, 48, of Lane Cove, dressed in a Socceroos shirt and a novelty hat bearing the Australian flag, watched the events on the harbour from the Opera House with his two young children on Wednesday morning.
The Australian and Aboriginal flags fly side-by-side on the Harbour Bridge on Australia Day.CREDIT: DYLAN COKER
He moved to Sydney from the United Kingdom 20 years ago and said had been proud to become a dual citizen in 2006.
“I think it’s a good opportunity to celebrate all things Australian. It’s just a great day of being proud of Australia.
Mr Raynor said it was important that the day recognised Indigenous Australians and he thought it was “fantastic” the Aboriginal flag was flying on the Harbour Bridge.
“I think it would be a shame if [Australia Day] wasn’t marked in some way. It’s about the day, not the date. People talk about changing the date, and I think it would be more inclusive if it was changed.
“I think it’s important to make it inclusive for everybody. It’s about showing respect.”
Mr Raynor felt it was important to set the tradition of marking Australia Day for his son, eight, and daughter, 13.
“We travelled from the other side of the world, and Australia’s home now. [It’s] the people, the opportunities, the weather, and the outlook. People here have a very positive outlook.”
Rose Datu, of Plumpton, migrated from the Philippines 30 years ago and felt the day was significant.
“I am indebted to Australia. Australia is my home.
“Australia has given a lot of people a lot of opportunities, including me. Australia has opened a lot of doors. It has been a green pasture for migrants like us.”
Ms Datu said the national day was also about “recognising the people who first lived in Australia”.
Melissa and Michael Moussallem, who caught the ferry from Putney to celebrate in Circular Quay with their four children, agreed the nature of Australia Day had changed significantly in their lifetime.
“We mark where we really come from now,” Mrs Moussallem said.
“I think it symbolises how lucky we are. It’s a celebration.”
Mr Moussallem said people were “moving away from just drinking on Australia Day”.
He welcomed the fact the crowd gathered around the harbour represented many cultures and ethnicities and said Australia Day was “more accepting of everyone now - not just white Australians, but all Australians”.
‘Australia is our home now’: Migrants reflect on the meaning of Australia Day
Crowds in Sydney celebrated, mourned, protested and reflected during the celebrations - a range of experiences that mirrored the city’s cultural diversity and mixed attitudes tied to Australia’s national day.
