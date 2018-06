Drink-driving penalties

Tougher penalties are here

lose your licence

need to complete a compulsory Drink Driver Program and

get an alcohol interlock installed on re-licensing.

Changes to drink-driving penalties

Penalties for drink-drivers

the type of offence you committed

when you committed the offence

your age at the time of the offence

the licence or permit you held

if it wasn't your first offence.

Penalties for first offences committed on or after 30 April 2018

learner permit

P1 or P2 licence

full licence with a Z condition (or otherwise have a zero BAC requirement)

receive a fine

need to complete a Drink Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or learner permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 3 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months.

learner permit

P1 or P2 licence

full licence with a Z condition (or otherwise have a zero BAC requirement), or

full licence and you're under 26 years of age

receive a fine

need to complete a Drink Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 6 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months

have a full licence that doesn’t have a Z condition (or you’re otherwise have a zero BAC requirement)

you're 26 years of age or older

receive a fine

need to complete a Drink Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 3 months (if you were issued a traffic infringement notice (TIN))

be disqualified for at least 6 months (if imposed by the court)

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months.

receive a fine

need to complete a Drink Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or learner permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 6 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months

receive a fine

need to complete a Drink Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or learner permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 10 - 14 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months

receive a fine

need to complete an Intensive Drink and Drug Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or learner permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 15-24 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months

receive a fine

need to complete an Intensive Drink and Drug Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or learner permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for a period decided by the Court

have an alcohol interlock

Penalties for second or subsequent offences committed on or after 30 April 2018

BAC less than .15

Second or subsequent offence

receive a fine

need to complete an Intensive Drink and Drug Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 12-30 months

have an alcohol interlock for at least 12 months

BAC of .15 or more

Second or subsequent offence

receive a fine

need to complete an Intensive Drink and Drug Driver Behaviour Change Program

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for a period determined by the Magistrates’ Court

have an alcohol interlock for a period determined by the Magistrates’ Court

Penalties for first offences committed before 30 April 2018

learner permit

P1 or P2 licence

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 3 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months, managed by VicRoads.

You have a full licence with a Z condition (or you’re otherwise subject to a zero BAC requirement).

a fine

10 demerit points.

You have full licence and are 26 years or older

You aren’t subject to a zero BAC requirement

a fine

10 demerit points.

learner permit

P1 or P2 licence

full licence, and you’re under 26 years old

full licence with a Z condition

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 6 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 6 months, managed by VicRoads

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 6 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum 6 months, managed by VicRoads.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for 10 - 14 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum 6 months.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for a minimum of 15 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum 6 months.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for a period determined by the court

have an alcohol interlock period, with the period determined by the court.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for a period determined by the court

have an alcohol interlock period, with the period determined by the court.

Penalties for second or subsequent offences committed before 30 April 2018

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for period determined by the court

have an alcohol interlock period, with the period determined by the court.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for at least 30 months

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 4 years.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for period determined by the court

have an alcohol interlock period determined by the court.

receive a fine

have your licence or permit cancelled

be disqualified from driving for period determined by the court

have an alcohol interlock for a minimum of 4 years.

Offences committed before 1 October 2014

What is the law?

What are alcohol interlocks?

What is the difference between licence suspension and cancellation?

How do I get my driver licence or learner permit back?