Australia has not had a gas-led recovery – not in jobs, not in tax receipts | Greg Jericho Despite government money and hype about the power of gas to fire up the economy, the only thing that’s on the rise is exports

What China sanction didn't hurt Australia economy are all BS. I long been suspect how can australia economy is intact or affected little when they heavily depend on education , Agriculture products and tourism. Natural resources do contribute to Australia economy but not able to cover other losses.Time to sink into reality. If China sanction continue. Australia economy will start to crack!