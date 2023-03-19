What's new

Australia has ‘absolutely not’ committed to join US in event of war over Taiwan, Marles says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,917
-23
98,088
Country
China
Location
China

Australia has ‘absolutely not’ committed to join US in event of war over Taiwan, Marles says​

Defence minister says Aukus deal does not include arrangement to join US in a potential future conflict with China

8192.jpg

efence minister, Richard Marles, with Rear Admiral Richard Seif of the US Navy during a tour of HMAS Stirling in Perth on Thursday. Photograph: AAP

Sun 19 Mar 2023 02.11 GMT

Australia has “absolutely not” given the US any commitment as part of the Aukus negotiations that it would join its top security ally in a potential future war over the status of Taiwan, the deputy prime minister has said.

Richard Marles made the comment as he continued to defend Australia’s multi-decade plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, with help from the US and the UK, at a total cost of up to $368bn between now and the mid-2050s.

Marles, who is also the defence minister, said on Sunday that China’s rapid military buildup “shapes the strategic landscape in which we live”.

He told the ABC’s Insiders program the Aukus submarines would back up Australia’s interest in protecting trade and freedom of navigation and flight in the South China Sea.

Marles said he would not speculate about a future conflict over Taiwan – a self-governed democracy of 24 million people that China has not ruled out taking by force – but argued it was “a completely separate question”.

The US is planning to sell Australia at least three – and as many as five – Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s. This attempts to fill the “capability gap” between the retirement of Australia’s diesel-electric Collins-class submarines and the entry into service of British-designed, Australian-built nuclear-powered submarines from the 2040s.

The ABC’s David Speers asked Marles whether Australia had explicitly or implicitly given the US a commitment that it would join the ally in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, in return for access to the Virginia-class submarines.

“The answer to that is of course not,” Marles replied. “Of course not – and nor was one sought. I’ve listened to that conjecture from a number of commentators. It is plain wrong.”

Pressed to confirm there was “no quid pro quo”, Marles added: “Absolutely not. And I couldn’t be more unequivocal than that.”

Marles reiterated that “the moment that there is a flag on the first of those Virginia-class submarines in the early 2030s is the moment that that submarine will be under the complete control of the Australian government of the day”.


China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, earlier this month reiterated that Taiwan was “part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China” and warned of “conflict and confrontation” if the US “does not hit the brake but continues to speed down the wrong path”.

Marles said the nuclear-powered submarines would have “the capacity to operate in the context of war” but the primary intent here was to “make our contribution to the stability of the region, to the collective security of the region”.

“What Australians do in respect of any conflict is always a matter for an Australian government of the day to control, and this doesn’t remove any one ounce of that control.”

Marles was reluctant to name China as a threat to Australia’s shipping lanes, but argued that Beijing was “seeking to shape the world around it in a way that we’ve not seen it do prior to the last decade”.

China had created artificial islands and asserted sovereignty in a way that was not consistent with the UN convention on the law of the sea or the ruling of an international tribunal in 2016, Marles said.

Marles acknowledged that a lot of that trade was with China, but added: “All of our trade to Japan, all of our trade to South Korea – two of our top five trading partners – goes through the South China Sea.

“The only point to make here is that the maintenance of the rules-based order, as we understand it, freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, is completely in Australia’s interests … and that’s why we have to walk down path that we are.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Australian National University emeritus professor Hugh White warned of the hidden cost of the Virginia-class submarines.

White told the Democracy Sausage podcast: “There is, so far as I can see, absolutely no way that any US administration would sell their scarce nuclear-powered attack submarines, of which they have fewer than they need … unless they were absolutely sure that in the event of a major conflict in Asia – conflict with China – that Australia’s submarines would be available to them.”


The Chinese government has railed against the Aukus deal, saying it reflects a “typical cold war mentality” and “opens a Pandora’s box, which will seriously impact regional and global peace and security”.

On Friday the Chinese foreign ministry repeated its longstanding claims that the US, the UK and Australia were forming “an Anglo-Saxon clique” in an attempt to “create a Nato-replica in the region”.

“If this attempt succeeds, it forebodes unprecedented threats and challenges to the decades-long stability and prosperity in the region,” a foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at a regular press conference.

The Australian trade minister, Don Farrell, told Sky News on Sunday that the two countries had not “nailed down a particular date” for him to have an in-person meeting with China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao, in Beijing.

“The discussions have been going well at an officials level … the offer is still there to go, I’ve accepted that offer,” Farrell said.

“Everything is pointing in the right direction for a stabilisation of the relationship and I’d be very confident that that process would continue.”

www.theguardian.com

Australia has ‘absolutely not’ committed to join US in event of war over Taiwan, Marles says

Defence minister says Aukus deal does not include arrangement to join US in a potential future conflict with China
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
https://www.theguardian.com/comment...ake-to-sink-australias-nuclear-submarine-deal
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,917
-23
98,088
Country
China
Location
China

Australia won’t promise to side with US in Taiwan conflict​

By ROD McGUIRK
Sun 19 Mar 2023

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian defense minister says his country has made no promises to the United States that Australia would support its ally in any future conflict over Taiwan in exchange for American nuclear-powered submarines.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom announced in San Diego last week that Australia would purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Australian critics of the deal argue that the United States would not hand over as many as five of its Virginia-class submarines without assurances that they would be made available in the event of a conflict with China over Taiwan. Beijing says the self-ruled island democracy, which split with China in 1949 after a civil war, is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

But Defense Minister Richard Marles said his government had given the United States no assurances over Taiwan.

“Absolutely not, and I couldn’t be more unequivocal than that,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp. ’s “Insiders” news program on Sunday.

“I want to make it really clear that the moment that there is a flag on the first of those Virginia-class submarines in the early 2030s is the moment that that submarine will be under the complete control of the Australian government of the day and again, no one would have expected that to be any different. I mean, that is obviously the basis upon which this is happening,” he added.

Australia, like the United States, has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” in refusing to say how it would react to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Australia and the U.S. have also shared a bilateral defense treaty since 1951 that obliges them to consult if either comes under attack but does not commit them to the other’s defense.

Former Australian Prime Ministers Paul Keating and Malcolm Turnbull are among the critics who question how Australia could maintain its sovereignty with such heavy reliance on U.S. technology and military personnel under the submarine deal.

The AUKUS deal — named after Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — provoked an angry reaction from China, which accused Australia of going down a “path of error and danger.”

Marles said while the submarines could be used in the case of a conflict, the main intention was for them to protect vital trade routes through the South China Sea and contribute to regional stability.

“Nuclear-powered submarines have obviously the capacity to operate in the context of war, but the primary intent here is to make our contribution to the stability of the region,” Marles said.

apnews.com

Australia won't promise to side with US in Taiwan conflict

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian defense minister says his country has made no promises to the United States that Australia would support its ally in any future conflict over Taiwan in exchange for American nuclear-powered submarines.
apnews.com apnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Australia and Philippines talk joint naval patrols to counter 'aggressive' China
Replies
0
Views
141
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
beijingwalker
U.S. praises Australia for standing up to “Chinese aggression”
Replies
0
Views
376
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
Australia buys 20 ‘God of war’ missile launchers
Replies
0
Views
330
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
beijingwalker
Concerns about US' ability to deliver on AUKUS pact
Replies
2
Views
537
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
China hits out at Australia over proposed AUKUS expansion: 'Deeply concerned'
Replies
1
Views
269
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom