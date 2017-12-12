Australia Foreign interference register demands answers from Confucius Institute

Unless Australia wants to keep the system and work culture like how they handle coronavirus outbreak...



There's no need to be better and keeps open minded, like the Chinese and other nations did.





I think many nations around the world are far more open minded than the Westerners.



They are willing to work harder, to study aboard and bring back all the new knowledge back home.



It's bothersome, but they are willing to improve their life.





But what about Westerners?



If they did something wrong, and others are doing well, it is the others' mistake, not them.



Like how they blame Japanese and now Chinese.