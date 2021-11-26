What's new

Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Violence shook the capital of the Solomon Islands for a second day despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest.

Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after protesters demanding the prime minister’s resignation set fire to Parliament and several other buildings.

The escalating riots — fueled by domestic grievances over development priorities and the country’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China — led Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to call on neighboring Australia for help. His Australian counterpart pledged to send about 120 soldiers and police officers to keep the peace.

“Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes in the Solomon Islands,” Scott Morrison said in a news conference Thursday. “It is not the Australian government’s intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands. That is for them to resolve.”

Morrison said two dozen Australian police officers were on their way to Honiara, where they would soon be joined by more than 40 soldiers and 50 additional police. He expected the deployment to last “a matter of weeks.”

“We have always been there to help our Pacific family when they have needed us, and this is such a time,” Morrison said.

Mihai Sora, a former Australian diplomat who was posted to Honiara from 2012 to 2014, said the quick request for help and Australia’s rapid response were hopeful signs that the Solomon Islands could avoid a repeat of past bloodshed.

“How rapidly the situation escalated came as a surprise to many,” Sora said. “If Australia hesitated, if they took days or weeks to consider a response, the situation may have deteriorated to such a low point where recovery would have been difficult.”


In a national address late Wednesday, Sogavare called the riots a “sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down” and announced a 36-hour lockdown in Honiara.

 
Titanium100

Titanium100

missed opportunity for China to seize this Island because the locals don't know what to do with it anyways. I think the whole thing is staged and Australia is behind it make no mistake...

They hired some thugs to set a ablaze Chinatown and they organized the demo because China had to much influence on the Island
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Titanium100 said:
missed opportunity for China to seize this Island because the locals don't know what to do with it anyways. I think the whole thing is staged and Australia is behind it make no mistake...
The South Pacific has always been a card game between France and Australia, and the Chinese have no room to intervene. Indonesia may join the card game in the future.
But the riots are likely to be aimed at the Chinese. It is now clear that the Anglo Saxon countries are ready to create trouble around the Taiwan issue to suppress China.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

China can do some thuggery create alot of fake terrorists within your borders that you control example like the Turkestan movement but you need others from different ethnic groups but they have to be defunct groups that are controlled by the state..

You send some of them to the Island and you let them release threats against China... Xi issues ultimatum boom you put troops on Solomon Islands
 
B

Beast

MH.Yang said:
The South Pacific has always been a card game between France and Australia, and the Chinese have no room to intervene. Indonesia may join the card game in the future.
Australia want to play game in SCS and Taiwan. Chinese shall return the favour by meddling in south Pacific.
 
T

tower9

Titanium100 said:
China can do some thuggery ala Erdogan create alot of fake terrorists within your borders that you control example like the Turkestan movement but you need others from different ethnic groups but they have to be defunct groups that are controlled by the state..

You send some of them to the Island and you let them release threats against China... Xi issues ultimatum boom you put troops on Solomon Islands
China sucks at covert operations and false flag operations. This is China's weakpoint, along with the media.

Anyways, obviously Australia was behind this.
 
P

patero

Titanium100 said:
missed opportunity for China to seize this Island because the locals don't know what to do with it anyways. I think the whole thing is staged and Australia is behind it make no mistake...

They hired some thugs to set a ablaze Chinatown and they organized the demo because China had to much influence on the Island
That's an ignorant take on the situation, it's China's cheque book diplomacy backfiring. A corrupt politician sells out his country to the CCP and he short changes his own people, the populace rises up and takes it out on the corrupt government and those who have corrupted it.

There is a reason the CCP isn't sending in troops to help stabilize the situation, they'd get lynched.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

patero said:
That's an ignorant take on the situation, it's China's cheque book diplomacy backfiring. A corrupt politician sells out his country to the CCP and he short changes his own people, the populace rises up and takes it out on the corrupt government and those who have corrupted it.

There is a reason the CCP isn't sending in troops to help stabilize the situation, they'd get lynched.
It's obvious that you have an axe to grind with the Chinese. What did they ever do to you?

The "populace" rose up - or was it just a few paid thugs in a "staged game"?

Y'know - these kinda "games" foisted by colonialists are getting a bit old. We've been seeing them since WWII. :-)

Instead of playing these pointless games - better start learning some Mandarin. The writing is on the wall.
 
T

tower9

patero said:
That's an ignorant take on the situation, it's China's cheque book diplomacy backfiring. A corrupt politician sells out his country to the CCP and he short changes his own people, the populace rises up and takes it out on the corrupt government and those who have corrupted it.

There is a reason the CCP isn't sending in troops to help stabilize the situation, they'd get lynched.
Yes because the White Europeans squatting on the continent of Australia are such do gooders.

Give me a break, it's obvious this was organized by Australia.

China won't send in troops because the Solomon Islands isn't that important and also their priority right now is economic development not getting involved in some faraway conflict that would cause the West to have a collective melt down.
 
Indos

Indos

MH.Yang said:
The South Pacific has always been a card game between France and Australia, and the Chinese have no room to intervene. Indonesia may join the card game in the future.
But the riots are likely to be aimed at the Chinese. It is now clear that the Anglo Saxon countries are ready to create trouble around the Taiwan issue to suppress China.
Among ASEAN nations, it is Indonesia who has interest on pacific nations. We will invite pacific nation during our G 20 Presidency meeting.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

patero said:
That's an ignorant take on the situation, it's China's cheque book diplomacy backfiring. A corrupt politician sells out his country to the CCP and he short changes his own people, the populace rises up and takes it out on the corrupt government and those who have corrupted it.

There is a reason the CCP isn't sending in troops to help stabilize the situation, they'd get lynched.
A super poor island nation with just 687k population gets 500 million worth of investment,if Solomon island had the population of China that would be equal to 40 trillion $ worth of investment,such an amount would even totally change China ..

But of course ,you have the best advice for them,to follow Australia and shoot itself in their own foot,solomon islands throw away investment, remain poor ,impoverished,underdeloped and controlled by the west that would fund riots and regime change them the movement they seek to chart their own course,because of course the Auskus guys knows better what's good for solomon island than their people ..
 
T

tower9

Leishangthem said:
A super poor island nation with just 687k population gets 500 million worth of investment,if Solomon island had the population of China that would be equal to 40 trillion $ worth of investment,such an amount would even totally change China ..

But of course ,you have the best advice for them,to follow Australia and shoot itself in their own foot,solomon islands throw away investment, remain poor ,impoverished,underdeloped and controlled by the west that would fund riots and regime change them the movement they seek to chart their own course,because of course the Auskus guys knows better what good for solomon island than their people ..
Aussies have controlled and influenced these small islands as colonies for decades and they are still miserable shitholes. Australia wants them to stay that way, at least they will still be in control as long as China is gone.
 
Char

Char

The West is best at playing this set of chaos-making skills. It seems that they have won, but it cannot solve the problems of the West. As long as China does not mess, they are destined to lose their hegemony over the world.
 
