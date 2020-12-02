Australia Defence Forum

The cost of the army’s troubled armed reconnaissance helicopter program could blow out to $8 billion as the Defence Department prepares to tender for a new aircraft to enter operations within a decade.The army has spent more than $2bn on buying and upgrading 22 of the troubled Tigers since the early 2000s, and Defence is looking at a replacement to come into operation from the mid-2020s. The replacement has an indicative cost of $5bn to $6bn.Andrew Davies, a senior analyst for defence capability and director of research at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, says the best replacement for the Tiger is Boeing’s Apache, but this would come at a hefty price.“Apache would be the most capable replacement, but also the most expensive,” he told The Australian.The chief of army declared “final operational capability” for the Tiger on April 14 last year. But the Tiger has never seen action and this declaration was seven years late and came with nine operational caveats.Mr Davies estimates $2bn has been spent so far on the Tiger. The 2016 Defence white paper allocated a further $500m to $750m to address the current capability requirements of the Tiger platform.A report by the Australian National Audit Office in September last year said: “Defence should conduct a thorough analysis of the value for money of investing further in the Tiger, pending the introduction of a replacement capability.”The ANAO said that as of April 2016, the Tiger also had 76 capability deficiencies, 60 of which were deemed to be critical.The big problem with the Tiger is the lack of integration with the army’s emerging C4ISR IT architecture and wider ADF systems, Mr Davies says.A Defence spokesman said the Tiger was chosen because it was “the best value-for-money option when assessed against its competitors for the funds available at the time”.However, the ANAO report indicates that Defence’s advice on the acquisition was flawed because it said the Tiger was an “off the shelf” product, whereas it should have been regarded as “developmental”.Mr Davies said European operators had sent the Tiger into combat operations and it had flown about 3000 hours.A Boeing spokesman said its research shows that “the cost per flight hour for Apache is significantly under that for other attack helicopters in the same class flying today”. He said that with a fleet of 1200 Apaches globally, the helicopter delivered “the right capability at the right total life-cycle cost”.The Tiger was the focus of questioning in the Senate estimates committee last week, where a senior officer explained how the army had secured cost savings from a renegotiation of the contract with Airbus.But these savings appear to have been offset by the cost of systems upgrades.When Liberal senator David Fawcett asked about the performance of the Tiger during the recent Operation Hamel, Major General Andrew Mathewson, head of helicopter systems, said the contract signed with Airbus had been renegotiated and this had reduced operational costs by about a third.“We found that the cost of ownership on that product was growing over time. In 2013, we commenced a strategic review with Airbus. We have changed the structure of the contract now to reflect a sharing of the risks.“So as we deliver increased capability there, the relationship with costs will match the delivery of the capability to army.”But at the same time, the “very complex weapons system” had to be upgraded, and this led to an increased cost.Senator Fawcett asked if the upgrade cycle was no different to that of many other weapons systems.General Mathewson said there were some similarities between the issues found with the Tiger and what lay ahead for the Joint Strike Fighter.Australian aerospace ARH TigerEurocopter EC 665 ARH tiger