Match just finished, England lost by 64 runs against Australia.



This is a very good news for Pakistan.

They have a better chance to qualify for the Semis.

The Door of the 4th qualification remains open. There are 4 contenders now for the 4th spot.

If

1- England 2- Pakistan 3- Bangladesh 4- Sri Lanka



Australia are through to the semi final gone on to 12 points needed.

If Pakistan loses against NZ, NZ would qualify to 13 points.

IF Pakistan wins, 1 step closer to qualify.

This is the hardest of 3 games left. Other two are against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan must win tomorrow.

Click to expand...