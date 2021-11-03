Australia commits to strategy with Vietnam on sidelines of COP26

By Jackson Graham
Wednesday November 3, 2021
Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Minh Hoang/EPA)
Australia has made a joint statement to address climate change with Vietnam, on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, while also agreeing to an economic strategy.
Prime minister Scott Morrison and Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chinh met this week to discuss “a pragmatic approach to climate change action” in line with each country’s “unique situation”, Morrison said.
“The joint statement reflects our nations’ results-oriented approach to COP26 and our focus on practical efforts to achieve climate targets, including areas for cooperation as we transition to a low emissions future,” Morrison said.
Both countries are committed to the rapid take-up of renewables, the leaders said, and to meeting ambitions for net-zero.
“We reaffirmed our common energy and climate challenges, which included the need to achieve climate targets while supporting energy security,” Morrison said of the meeting.
Alongside Australia’s joint statement with Vietnam, the two countries also finalised an Australia-Vietnam Enhance Economic Engagement Strategy.
Morrison said the strategy “sets out a detailed roadmap to deliver our joint ambition to become top 10 trading partners and double two-way investment”.
The strategy will be released in the coming weeks. Australia last week secured an agreement to enter a “comprehensive strategic partnership” with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Vietnam is a member.
