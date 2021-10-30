Australia can count on Vietnam to support AUKUS

kankan326 said: Same trick how Anglo-Saxons enticed India to become their cannon fodder. Vietnamese politicians are much smarter than Indians and will not bite the bait. Click to expand...

This cannon fodder chooses Anglo-Saxons over region. Of course the Anglo-Saxon is going to benefit from rifts. It is the same all over the world.The white man knows how to play divide and conquer. They are masters of divide and conquer. They first colonised, raped and plundered colored species for decades. They planted their agents of chaos in the colonised habitat. Till this day the agents of chaos and their illegitimate offspring continue to destabalise entire regions. They are insignificant pawns and their own worst enemy.Instead of telling Uncle Sam to fvck off these pawns serve their interests. The short sightedness of these people has robbed entire regions the opportunity to cooperate and prosper. Too bad considering that they are today mired by challanges and problems.