Australia blocks Chinese investment in rare earths producer on national interest grounds

Australia blocks Chinese investment in rare earths firm citing national interest
The Singapore-registered Yuxiao Fund, an investment vehicle of Chinese national Yuxiao Wu, was blocked from raising its ownership of Northern Minerals Ltd, its executive chairman said.
An Australian rare earths mine. Northern Minerals Ltd said the Yuxiao Fund invested in the rare earths producer for financial reasons, not to supply China. Photo: Lynas Corporation via AFP
Northern Minerals Ltd on Tuesday said Australia’s government has blocked the heavy rare earths producer’s largest shareholder, China’s Yuxiao Fund, from increasing its investment on the grounds of national interest.
Yuxiao Fund sought Foreign Investment Review Board approval in August to raise its ownership to 19.9 per cent from 9.92 per cent. A government register showed Treasurer Jim Chalmers signed a prevention order on February 15.
The Singapore-registered fund is an investment vehicle of Chinese national Yuxiao Wu, who also owns miners in Mozambique supplying lower-grade rare earths to China, said Northern Minerals Executive Chairman Nick Curtis.
“There is a special category of assets for any government to protect its national interest,” Curtis said.
The Yuxiao Fund could not be reached for comment. The Australian Treasurer’s office, which would be responsible for blocking such an investment based on the advice of the review board, declined to comment.
China has criticised Australia for previously blocking Chinese investment on national security grounds, saying this contributed to a years-long diplomatic freeze.
Relations between the two countries are improving after years of strained ties, although Chinese “trade blockages” on Australian exports remain in place.
In November, Chalmers said Australia, which is the world’s top lithium supplier and a major producer of rare earths, would become more selective about who it lets invest in its critical minerals industry
Northern Minerals said it planned to become the first significant world producer of dysprosium outside China, which controls 94 per cent of supply. Dysprosium is a key component for magnets for electric vehicles.
“Our material is needed for the magnet supply chain,” said Curtis, adding this was the likely reason the increased investment by a Chinese investor was blocked.
Northern Minerals second-largest shareholder is also Chinese, although Chinese citizens or high-net-worth Australian citizens of Chinese background hold less than 30 per cent of shares, he said.
The vice-president of the Australia China Business Council, Adam Handley, became a director in December