FIVE OTHER SPOTS TO HOTTING UP

ALICE SPRINGS, NT

CENTRAL COAST, NSW

LAUNCESTON, TAS

DUBBO, NSW

ARNHEM LAND, NT

THE CLASSICS: AUSTRALIAN REGIONS WE'LL ALWAYS LOVE

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD

GREAT OCEAN ROAD, VIC

HUNTER VALLEY, NSW

BYRON BAY, NSW

TROPICAL NORTH QUEENSLAND

THE GOLD COAST, QLD

BAROSSA VALLEY, SA

THE WHITSUNDAYS, QLD

BROOME WA

Photo: Hilary BradfordWHY YOU SHOULD GO Wagga Wagga, NSW's largest inland town, is Australia's fastest growing destination on Airbnb, with bookings up a staggering 280 per cent. Meanwhile Griffith is seeing a revival of its food and wine scene, bolstered by its strong Italian roots. Expect wonderful country pubs, classic Australian wineries such as De Bortoli and McWilliams, and a burgeoning food scene.TELL ME MORE Known as the food bowl of Australia, Riverina's flat plains are all about fresh produce, historic cellar doors, lush national parks and golden canola fields.DON'T MISS Pick your own strawberries at the new Bidgee Strawberries and Cream, embrace Griffith's Italian roots at the fine dining Limone ( limone.com.au ) and Zecca ( zeccagriffith.com.au ). In Wagga Wagga, the Roundabout Restaurant ( charlessturtwagga.com.au ) and the Oakroom ( townhousewagga.com/the-oakroom ) celebrate local ingredients. At long-established Calabria Wines ( calabriawines.com.au ), order a gourmet grazing box while tasting their wines (don't miss the durif). If ales are more your thing, take a tour of the Thirsty Crow Brewing Co ( thirstycrow.com.au ) or have a chat over a schooner with one of the passionate brewers.WHERE TO STAY The Houston in Wagga Wagga ( thehoustonwagga.com.au ) offers 13 suites in a luxury boutique hotel created from the grand neo-gothic Belmore House, from $165 a night. Kimo Estate ( kimoestate.com ), 45 minutess from Wagga Wagga, offers glamping-style eco-cabin and luxurious cottages on a working farm from $210 a night.MAKE IT HAPPEN Wagga Wagga is almost five hours' drive from Sydney; two hours and 45 minutes from Canberra Airport. Rex Airlines and Qantas both fly direct to Wagga Wagga from Sydney. See riverinatourism.com.au Coming in as the region with the largest domestic growth last year (up 55 per cent), according to Webjet, Alice Springs is on the rise thanks to increased airline capacity, a rich Aboriginal culture and the chance to experience the quintessential Australian outback. See discovercentralaustralia.com An hour north of Sydney, "God's waiting room" as it's commonly referred to, is undergoing a renaissance with a raft of new restaurant, bar and cafe openings. Check out the new-look Woy Woy Fishermen's Wharf, New York-style rooftop bar Lucky Bee, and Saddles, a rustic restaurant and bakehouse from local business man John Singleton. See visitcentralcoast.com.au Long overshadowed by big sister Hobart, Launceston and the surrounding Tamar Valley is having its moment in the sun with new hotel openings, great food and wine and home grown design. "Launnie" also now hosts MONA's Mofo each January. See destinationlaunceston.com.au Yes, Dubbo. Meghan and Harry put this country town firmly on the map following their visit last year. Visit Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the historic Dubbo Gaol and the Red Earth Estate cellar door. The town's first brewery, Devil's Elbow Brewery, opens in March. See dubbo.com.au Once referred to as the final frontier due to its remoteness, Arnhem Land is becoming more accessible than ever, according to Intrepid Travel, who operate tours with the Yolngu People. Expect red dust, wilderness and an insight into one of the oldest continuing cultures on earth. See northernterritory.com/arnhem-land Incredible food and wine, beautiful beaches for days, fantastic festivals and events makes the Sunny Coast a perennial favourite. See visitsunshinecoast.com One of the world's most scenic coastal drives continues to draw travellers who come for the Twelve Apostles, Bells Beach, and historic Port Fairy. See visitgreatoceanroad.org.au Australia's oldest wine region continues to lure visitors with a string of new openings, from cellar doors and restaurants to hotel upgrades and boutique accommodation. See huntervalleyvisitorcentre.com.au There will only ever be one Byron Bay and its popularity is unlikely to wane any time this millennium. With beautiful beaches, a boho vibe, a vibrant food scene and stunning hinterland to boot. See visitbyronbay.com One of Australia's hero destinations, TNQ is home to two World Heritage sites, the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest. See tropicalnorthqueensland.org.au Possibly Australia's most iconic holiday destination, the "Goldie" remains a firm favourite for its beaches, theme parks, shopping and nightlife. See destinationgoldcoast.com Aussies have long headed to South Australia's Barossa Valley – one of the world's great wine regions and one of the country's oldest – for its world-class wines, local produce and accommodation among the vines. See barossa.com Australians continue their love affair with the Whitsunday's 74 magic islands at the heart of the Great Barrier Reef with Daydream Island and Hayman Island set to re-open this year. See tourismwhitsundays.com.au Known for its famous Cable Beach, Broome is fringed by rugged desert and a spectacular impermeable coastline. It's where travellers go for camel rides, lustrous pearls, blazing sunsets and the Kimberleys. See visitbroome.com.au See also: Twenty things that shock first-time visitors to Australia See also: Ten places you won't believe are actually in Australia