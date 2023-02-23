What's new

Australia and Philippines talk joint naval patrols to counter 'aggressive' China

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,208
-7
1,042
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
The Philippines and Australia are discussing ways to strengthen their bilateral relationship and take it to an "unprecedented level," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles says.

Marles, who also serves as defence minister, said he believes stronger cooperation is imperative, as the two nations now have "greater strategic alignment" than "in any moment in our respective histories".

"Both countries are allies of the United States. Both countries have China as our largest trading partner," Marles said on Wednesday during his Manila visit.

https%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2Ffs%2Fbf718f00-5099-4788-bf5b-cbde141569a5

Defence Minister Richard Marles, right, with Philippines Defence Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr inspecting a guard of honour in Manila. (AP)

"Both the Philippines and Australia are completely committed to a global rules-based order," he added.

At the joint press conference, Philippine Defence Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said he and Marles had agreed to explore more ways to collaborate while reaffirming that maritime security and counter-terrorism remain core pillars of Philippine-Australia defence ties.

"Our two nations look forward to elevating our partnership as agreed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last November," Galvez said.

Marles' visit came just a couple of weeks after China aimed a temporarily blinding military-grade laser at a Philippine ship near Ayungin Shoal.

https%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2Ffs%2Faf477deb-c393-43c6-9762-72cc41fa1c26

Royal Australian Navy warships have taken part in joint patrols with the US and other nations in the South China Sea. (Department of Defence)

The incident again drew international attention to Beijing's continued aggressions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), with Australia and the US joining the list of nations that called out the "dangerous" and "intimidatory" conduct.

Marles said to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he and Galvez discussed the possibility of the two countries holding joint patrols in the WPS, the parts of the South China Sea that are included in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Manila also earlier agreed to restart such a joint activity with the US.

He added Australia and the Philippines are expected to sign a "strategic partnership" agreement later this year and establish an annual defence ministers' meeting.

https%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2Ffs%2F67dead6d-ea07-462f-a8cb-df4a3dbbbf92

The Philippine Coast Guard accused a China Coast Guard ship of pointing a "military grade" laser at some of its crew on February 6, 2023, temporarily blinding them, aboard a vessel in contested waters of the South China Sea last week. (Philippine Coast Guard)

On top of this, he told the media, Australia is sending "one of the largest contingents" to the upcoming annual military Balikatan exercises in the country.

Marles said the federal government also looks forward to Manila sending for the first time observers to Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia in August.

- Reported with AP

www.9news.com.au

Australia and Philippines discuss joint naval patrols in disputed sea to counter China

The Philippines and Australia are discussing ways to strengthen their bilateral relationship and take it to...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Philippines, U.S. discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
90
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
(SUBIC BAY) With an Eye on China, Philippines Moves Closer to U.S. Interests
Replies
1
Views
114
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
U.S. praises Australia for standing up to “Chinese aggression”
Replies
0
Views
349
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
Australia buys 20 ‘God of war’ missile launchers
Replies
0
Views
297
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Stranagor
Japan sends fighter jets to Philippines for 1st time since WW2 in air force exchange
Replies
0
Views
324
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom