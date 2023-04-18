Australia Also Pulls Plug on Fraudulent Indians !

It's not just in Universities but in professions as well. Being in tech, I have come across multiple people who are not even tech graduates (Finance, MBA) but working as network engineers....wth... This is a gross violation of the work permits. A common item among these people is that they are all Indian.



And then you have Indian management favoring Indian only employees to have them sponsored for H1Bs.



Things like these create a huge backlog and extra scrutiny for ALL people dealing with immigration