What's new

Australia Also Pulls Plug on Fraudulent Indians !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,851
181
149,920
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
After Canada deports 700 Indian students over fake visa documents, Australian universities now take action against the menace.

www.ndtv.com

5 Australian Universities Restrict Indian Students Amid Surge In Fraud Applications

At least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states, amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work - not study - in this country, according to a media report.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,804
5
5,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
inb4 Indians: Let me put my hinduphobia detective hat on

Edit: for thickos who don't get it. It's a jibe at the fact that you try to turn anti-india stuff into looking like anti-hindu stuff so you have something to cry about when accused of Islamophobia.
 
salarsikander

salarsikander

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 12, 2013
8,543
3
8,346
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All CEOs Are indian and Even Ul prime minister is of Hindu Origin and yet So many fraudsters leaving Indian shores and making Journey across the water to Gora land, Doesnt add up
 
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,320
4
3,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It's not just in Universities but in professions as well. Being in tech, I have come across multiple people who are not even tech graduates (Finance, MBA) but working as network engineers....wth... This is a gross violation of the work permits. A common item among these people is that they are all Indian.

And then you have Indian management favoring Indian only employees to have them sponsored for H1Bs.

Things like these create a huge backlog and extra scrutiny for ALL people dealing with immigration
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,851
181
149,920
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In 2022, 63,927 undocumented Indians reached the US borders and sought asylum, which is more than double the previous year's figure. The US southern border with Mexico is a common arrival point.

From October 2021 to September 2022, US border authorities stopped Indian migrants "18,300 times" at the US southern border, according to the Migration Policy Institute's (MPI) 2022 report on Indian immigration to the US. This is a spike from 2,600 encounters recorded the previous year.

Illegal immigration from India to US surged in last 2 months, doubled in 2021-22 - The Economic Times

m-economictimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org m-economictimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,851
181
149,920
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
inb4 Indians: Let me put my hinduphobia detective hat on

Edit: for thickos who don't get it. It's a jibe at the fact that you try to turn anti-india stuff into looking like anti-hindu stuff so you have something to cry about when accused of Islamophobia.
Click to expand...
Those Bakhtoras will seldom appear on such disclosures as the losers are busy telling us that India has managed to put a nut to the bold and built a bridge or constructed some motorway or Indian per capita is now more than..... Bangladesh.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,419
-57
3,910
Country
United States
Location
United States
Strigon said:
It's not just in Universities but in professions as well. Being in tech, I have come across multiple people who are not even tech graduates (Finance, MBA) but working as network engineers....wth... This is a gross violation of the work permits. A common item among these people is that they are all Indian.

And then you have Indian management favoring Indian only employees to have them sponsored for H1Bs.

Things like these create a huge backlog and extra scrutiny for ALL people dealing with immigration
Click to expand...

the real truth is you do not need more than a high school diploma to be a network engineer. it is time we got American high school graduates to do such work.

Windjammer said:
Those Bakhtoras will seldom appear on such disclosures as the losers are busy telling us that India has managed to put a nut to the bold and built a bridge or constructed some motorway or Indian per capita is now more than..... Bangladesh.
Click to expand...

you might not like India. at the end of the day their last trip to the IMF was 1991. your Army is making sure Pakistan continues to visit the IMF on a regular basis
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,804
5
5,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
nahtanbob said:
the real truth is you do not need more than a high school diploma to be a network engineer. it is time we got American high school graduates to do such work.
Click to expand...
@Windjammer , looks like we got one of the affectees here :lol:

nahtanbob said:
you might not like India. at the end of the day their last trip to the IMF was 1991. your Army is making sure Pakistan continues to visit the IMF on a regular basis
Click to expand...
Since you are supa powa since last three years and haven't gone to IMF since last 32 years, why don't you come and take GB then. What's the matter, GB is not atoot ang?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
65,964
3
52,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Governments should really take full use of Ghar wapsi program by the Indian government. However persecuted minorities in India can be given preferential protection when quitting India.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Indian students banned or limited as Australian unis crack down on bogus applicants
Replies
0
Views
194
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Hamartia Antidote
Australia bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns
Replies
1
Views
145
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer
Replies
1
Views
467
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zsari
Chinese 'spy' who tried to defect to Australia is facing deportation
Replies
1
Views
217
Al_Muhannad
Al_Muhannad
Vanguard One
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declares India 'top tier' security partner for Australia during aircraft carrier visit
Replies
2
Views
409
Sam6536
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom