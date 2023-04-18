Australia Also Pulls Plug on Fraudulent Indians !

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
After Canada deports 700 Indian students over fake visa documents, Australian universities now take action against the menace.
5 Australian Universities Restrict Indian Students Amid Surge In Fraud Applications
At least five Australian universities have placed bans or restrictions on students from some Indian states, amidst a surge in fraudulent applications from South Asia seeking to work - not study - in this country, according to a media report.
www.ndtv.com