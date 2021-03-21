What's new

Austin hints India’s purchase of Russian missile system could trigger sanctions

HalfMoon

HalfMoon

Austin hints India’s purchase of Russian missile system could trigger sanctions
But the Pentagon chief said New Delhi has not yet acquired the S-400.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh


Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sit to deliver a joint press statement in New Delhi, India, on Saturday. | Manish Swarup/AP Photo
By LARA SELIGMAN
03/20/2021 10:16 AM EDT

Relevant Excerpts:

NEW DELHI — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted during a visit to New Delhi on Saturday that India’s planned purchase of an advanced Russian missile system could trigger U.S. sanctions, but left room for New Delhi to back away from the deal.

“We certainly urge all our allies and partners to move away from Russian equipment … and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin said in response to a question from a reporter about India’s plan to acquire the S-400.

However, he stressed that Russia has not yet delivered the equipment to New Delhi.


“We are aware of the fact that they have expressed interest in acquiring the system,” Austin acknowledged. But “they have not acquired an S-400 system yet, so there would be no reason for sanctions to be on the table.”

The United States has in recent years sought to pull India from Russia’s and China’s orbit with high-profile visits and increasing arms sales and military cooperation. But India’s planned purchase of the S-400 could prove a flashpoint, particularly after Congress imposed sanctions on Turkey for acquiring the same system.

U.S. officials have said the S-400 cannot co-exist with U.S. equipment, as it can be used to collect intelligence on U.S. systems. They are particularly concerned about Russia using the S-400 to learn about the F-35 fighter jet’s advanced capabilities.

Austin came under increased pressure to raise the issue with Indian officials this week after Sen. Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the Pentagon chief to make clear the Biden administration’s opposition to the S-400 deal.

"If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA," Menendez wrote in a recent letter to Austin, referring to the law called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

"It will also limit India's ability to work with the US on development and procurement of sensitive military technology,” Menendez continued. “I expect you to make all of these challenges clear in conversations with your Indian counterparts.”
However, the law does leave room for the secretary of State to waive sanctions for any individual country that purchases Russian equipment.

Austin hints India’s purchase of Russian missile system could trigger sanctions

But the Pentagon chief said New Delhi has not yet acquired the S-400.
Crippling US sanctions on India are on the way. :agree:

:chilli:
 
G

gulli

US sanctions will only help India. Our growth is domestic and we will get rid of low quality US petrol which modi buys out of gujju love. We will buy more good quality oil from Iran which is at our door step and cheap. We will locally produce all things we need from US. Over all sanctions will be pure blessing from US side to India.

Still, this transgender state of US will never sanction India.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Don't trust the Democrat snakes. They will roll out a red carpet for Hindustan.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

No more F404 engine for Tejas will be devastating. India can't afford CAATSA. They will have to ditch S-400 for David's Sling which is better anyway because of AESA instead of PESA.
 
