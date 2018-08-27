Austerity Measuers of PTI & 40+ Fedral Misitries

According to Govt. website http://pakistan.gov.pk/index.html there are almost 40+ Ministers/Musheers in Federal Govt only. If PTI is seriously thinking how to cut public spending. As PM and his THINK TANK should be thinking in how to cut down on these Ministries, instead of cosmetic changes of 5-10 PM/CM/Governor houses and putting them at security risk which Sindh Govt has already denied to follow and beurocrecy of these ministries has shown no flexibility to surrender any such austerity measures they are enjoying. It was absolute joke to read that PM has opted to go for only two member staff who will be responsible of PM house of this country responsible for his gardening, Kitchen, House keeping and Maintenance etc, where 10,000+ 18 grade beurocrates has more staff at their service.