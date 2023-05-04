What's new

Austal Vietnam launches high-speed cat for French Polynesia

Viet

Viet

Austal Vietnam has launched its third ship

Austal Vietnam's third vessel is expected to enter service between Pape’ete (Tahiti) and Vaitape (Bora Bora) in French Polynesia in July 2023.


Austal Vietnam’s Vung Tau shipyard has successfully launched a new high-speed catamaran being built for the Degage Group of French Polynesia. Ordered in 2021, the 66 meter Apetahi Express (Austal Hull 425) is now undergoing final fit-out, prior to sea trials which are due to commence this month. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in June 2023.

“Austal’s latest catamaran design offers operators an impressive looking vessel that is both highly efficient and flexible, with multiple indoor and outdoor decks for passengers and a large cargo space accommodating up to 16 tonnes for high-speed inter-island transportation,” said Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg. “I know that the Degage Group, who have bought five ferries from Austal over the past couple of decades, are excited about adding Apetahi Express to their fleet and introducing a superior service to their customers in French Polynesia; and we’re delighted to be partnering with them on this project.”

Apetahi Express is the third vessel constructed at the Vung Tau shipyard since its opening in 2018.


Designed at Austal Australia, A.P. T. James is the first vessel fully constructed at the company’s Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam.


www.marinelog.com

Austal Vietnam launches high-speed cat for French Polynesia

