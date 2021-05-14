Austal Delivers Two Cape-class Patrol Boats to Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard

“The Cape-class is Austal Australia’s signature patrol boat design, with twelve vessels now delivered and a further six under construction at our dedicated defence shipbuilding facility in Henderson. These two patrol boats for the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard are the first Capes we’ve delivered for an export market and proudly represent the capability of not only the Western Australian defence industry, but Australia’s growing sovereign naval shipbuilding capability. I’d like to thank Minister Papalia and the Defence West team, led by WA Defence Advocate RADM Raydon Gates and Executive Director Matt Moran, for their continued support of naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and the hundreds of businesses that are helping to grow our industry. With their advanced seakeeping, these Cape vessels are perfectly suited to the requirements of the TTGC as the organisation seeks to police the country’s surrounding waters.”





Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg