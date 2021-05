Austal Delivers Two Cape-Class Patrol Boats To Trinidad And Tobago Coast Guard

Austal Limited is pleased to announce that Austal Australia has delivered two Cape-class Patrol Boats to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG).

“The Cape-class is Austal Australia’s signature patrol boat design, with twelve vessels now delivered and a further six under construction at our dedicated defence shipbuilding facility in Henderson. These two patrol boats for the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard are the first Capes we’ve delivered for an export market and proudly represent the capability of not only the Western Australian defence industry, but Australia’s growing sovereign naval shipbuilding capability. I’d like to thank Minister Papalia and the Defence West team, led by WA Defence Advocate RADM Raydon Gates and Executive Director Matt Moran, for their continued support of naval shipbuilding in Western Australia and the hundreds of businesses that are helping to grow our industry. With their advanced seakeeping, these Cape vessels are perfectly suited to the requirements of the TTGC as the organisation seeks to police the country’s surrounding waters.”





Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg Click to expand...

“The Trinidad and Tobago Government is delighted to accept these impressive new Cape-class Patrol Boats, that will significantly enhance our operational capability in Trinidad and Tobago. The Austal Australia team have been very professional, supportive and efficient throughout the design and construction process and we thank them for their outstanding effort over the past two challenging years.”





Lieutenant Commander Francise Paulette Cazoe Click to expand...

TTS Port of Spain (CG41) and TTS Scarborough (CG42) at the Austal Australia shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia (Image: Austal) Xavier Vavasseur 14 May 2021The two 58 metre patrol boats, TTS(CG41) and TTS(CG42), were accepted by Lieutenant Commander Francise Paulette Cazoe of the TTCG, at a delivery ceremony held at Austal Australia’s Henderson shipyard today, attended by Western Australia Minister for Minister for Police: Road Safety; Defence Industry; and Veterans Issues, The Hon Paul Papalia CSC MLA.Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the two patrol boats were the first-class vessels manufactured by Austal to be exported, following the delivery of ten similar vessels to the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy over the past decade.Accepting the vessels on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Lieutenant Commander Francise Paulette Cazoe thanked the Austal Australia team for their outstanding effort, dedication and commitment to quality and safety, especially under COVID19 pandemic conditions.The TTCG’s Cape-class Patrol Boats are based on the proven 58 metre monohull vessels operating with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy, with a number of design customisations to meet TTCG mission requirements, including additional armament placements and crew accommodation for up to 27 persons.Both TTSand TTSare capable of patrols up to 28 days, with a range of over 3,000 nautical miles and a top speed in excess of 25 knots. Each vessel has two 7.3 metre rigid hull inflatable boats that may be deployed while underway, for a variety of constabulary missions.Austal is also delivering 21 steel-hull-class Patrol Boats for 12 Pacific Island nations and Timor Leste under the SEA3036-1 Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project, with ten patrol boats delivered since 2018. Austal provides in-service support to both theand-class Patrol Boat fleets through an expanding service centre network including Henderson, Western Australia, Cairns, Queensland and Darwin, Northern Territory.