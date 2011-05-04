Aussies to get free coronavirus vaccine from early next year

What's new

Australians will be among the first in the world to get the coronavirus vaccine under a $1.7 billion agreement between the Australian Government and pharmaceutical companies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced vaccines would be made available throughout next year if trials are successful.

Mr Morrison said the vaccines would first need to be proven safe and effective, and meet all necessary regulatory requirements.


Scott Morrison touring the Astra Zeneca facility in NSW where a vaccine for COVID-19 is being produced. (9News)

"Australians will gain free access to a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 if trials prove successful," he said.

"By securing the production and supply agreements, Australians will be among the first in the world to receive a safe and effective vaccine, should it pass late stage testing.

"There are no guarantees that these vaccines will prove successful, however the agreement puts Australia at the top of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light."

The Oxford University Vaccine is currently being trailed and if all goes to plan, the government said it will get 84.8 million doses, with 3.8 million rolled out as early as January.


Scott Morrison touring the Astra Zeneca facility in NSW where a vaccine for COVID-19 is being produced. (9News)


Trials are also underway for the University of Queensland vaccine, and if they are positive, then it will be available from mid-2021.

The majority of the vaccines are expected to be manufactured in Melbourne.

Last month, the Australian government signed a deal with British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca to secure 25 million doses of the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time it was "one of the most promising and most advanced vaccine developments anywhere in the world".

Known as the Oxford Vaccine, because it has been developed by the Oxford University, the shot is actually called AZD1222. It is adapted from a common cold virus found in chimpanzees.

Up to 25 million batches of the vaccine will be made available for free.

