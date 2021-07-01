Aussie share market records best financial year since index began in 2000

The Australian share market has closed trade on its best year since the current index was launched in 2000.At the close of trade the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2 per cent to 7313 points, capping off a financial year in which the market gained a staggering 23.9 per cent.Incredibly, the index closed out a financial year in which it recorded a positive rise 11 out of 12 months.The Australian share market has closed trade on its best year since the current index was launched in 2000. (AAP)The performance of the S&P/ASX 200 in FY20-21 even beat that of the mining boom in 2006-07.Among today's biggest winners were Telstra (up 4.44 per cent), mining outfit Iluka Resources (up 11.72 per cent) and travel firm Webjet (up 3.59 per cent).Some of the day's notable losses came from AGL Energy (down 9.99 per cent), Origin Energy (down 2.59 per cent) and the a2 Milk Company (down 1.80 per cent).The Aussie dollar is performing well against the US greenback.In cryptocurrency, one Bitcoin is currently worth $46,672 while one Ether is worth $2,855.The Aussie dollar is currently buying 0.75 US cents.