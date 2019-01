© AP The railway at Auschwitz that carried prisoners in packed cattle trucks to the entrance of the concentration camp.‘No child should ever see what I had to watch.’Sydney’s Jack Meister was never given the chance to live a ‘happy simple childhood’. He was imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.Until recently, he has been reluctant in the past to speak at length about his traumatic past. Ahead of today’s United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Day, Mr Meister, 90, has told nine.com.au about the horrors he witnessed from the age of just 11.“When the SS guards were drunk and they wanted some fun, they would just beat people, or set the dogs on them. No child should ever see what I had to watch.”German railroad low loaders with new tanks on the way to the Eastern Front in 1943.Six million Jewish people perished in the Holocaust along with millions of ethnic Poles and Russians, Romani people, prisoners of war, the physically and mentally disabled, political prisoners and gay people.Mr Meister is one of about 7000 living survivors in Australia from the 27,000 who migrated here at the end of World War II. He – like many who remain today – were imprisoned as children.He recalls a joyful early childhood growing up in the Polish city of Kielce.But that peaceful life was torn apart by Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland in September 1939.© AP Millions of children were among the victims of the Holocaust.“I was 11 years old when the Nazis came, and that was the end of my childhood and my education.”Conditions for Jewish Poles soon got worse under their German rulers.Mr Meister recalls “the worst thing in my life” when Jewish families were rounded up in Kielce and shifted to the ghettos.“You couldn’t go in or out unless you had a work permit.”© AP One million Jewish prisoners perished inside Auschwitz concentration camp.Mr Meister was young and fit enough to be permitted to work, mainly heavy manual labouring such as working on building sites and cleaning sewers.But events worsened in 1942 when the ghetto was shut and the families moved to Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland.“They put us in a wagon and we had to travel to Auschwitz.“You didn’t have nothing to eat. You travel all day, all night.”And it was the last time he saw his family.© AP The infamous 'Arbeit Macht Frei' sign at the entrance to the Auschwitz death camp. The wrought iron sign's words mean 'Work Sets You Free.“My family was gone, without any word of their fate. To this day I do not know what happened to them.”While in Auschwitz he was tattooed with the number B488 on his forearm and then sent to the nearby Buna concentration camp.“Buna was a camp where they looked after the workers: it was tough but I had my own bed instead of sleeping with other prisoners.”“We went to work in the morning, music playing,”© AAP A handout image released by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum shows Ukrainian auxiliaries with the Schutzstaffel (SS) Galician Division on an A handout image released by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum shows Ukrainian auxiliaries and SS troops in the Lublin area of German-occuped Poland. Jewish people were systematically rounded up during World War II.Although it was generally better than many other camps, the threat of harsh punishments was constant.He remembers one episode where a man was hanged for trying to escape. When his work party returned to the camp that day, there was no music playing.Mr Meister remains baffled by the event.“They killed so many people without worrying about it but they hang somebody and the music didn’t play,” he says.In late 1944, Mr Meister was forcibly marched with thousands of other prisoners to Buchenwald concentration camp.© Getty US soldiers liberate Buchenwald concentration camp in April 1945, where Jack Meister, inset, had been held. (Sydney Jewish Museum).Finally, in April 1945, he was liberated by American soldiers.“They came into the camps and gave us lots of food and drink. An American soldier gave me some chocolate, and a change of clothes.“He took my picture, then came back the next day and gave it to me. I still have the picture to this day."The Red Cross later moved him to Switzerland before he came to Australia, where he met his wife and began a new life.The couple remained together for 65 years and had a daughter and two grandchildren.Today, after being reluctant to talk about his wartime experiences for decades, he speaks to public audiences both young and old at the Sydney Jewish Museum in Darlinghurst.Mr Meister and other survivors provide a valuable link between the darkest chapter of the 20th century and the generations of today.After the Holocaust blighted his early life, he says he gained a new lease of life in Australia."I'm happy ... my life began very bad but it picks up when I came here. It was really the start of my life."