Aussie farmers defy China trade sanctions with bumper canola crop

Wow how short sighted of you to say Chinese sanctions are not working. Aussie meat and wine industry is literally destroyed bcz of ban for import by china. Australia used to export 90% of its wine to china now they have no customer and many breweries are closed. Australia has suffered a lot there is simply no denying it. If Australia wants an independent foreign policy then this is price worth paying in the end. But denying sacrifice being made by australia to counter china is ridiculous.