Aussie F35 an expensive DUD

Buying F-35 Fighters 'Biggest Mistake' Of Australia; US Jets A 'Total Disaster', Can't 'Stand Up' To China -- Aussie Critic Australia’s fifth-gen F-35 stealth fighters have come under the scanner due to their cost, capabilities, and viability for RAAF

Did Turkey have a lucky break?This thing is so expensive to run and progressively the number of hours in the aussie air are to be reduced annually.Why would you buy an aircraft so expensive tk run and maintain ??