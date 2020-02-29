Aurat Marches to be held across Pakistan to mark Women's Day

Published March 8, 2021

Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP/File

Preparations were being finalised on Monday as organisers geared up to hold Aurat Marches across the country to mark International Women's Day and call for the protection of women's rights.



The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. The next year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad. This year too, the marches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities of Pakistan.



In Karachi, the march is scheduled to take place at Frere Hall. In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, organisers have emphasised standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet.



The Karachi march will also be broadcast live.

The Aurat March in Lahore will be held in the afternoon from the Lahore Press Club to the PIA Building.

Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.



Last year, the situation at the Islamabad Aurat March turned precarious after male participants of a rival rally by religious parties threw stones at participants of the Aurat March, injuring at least one person. The situation was brought under control by police.

Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in with ministers and politicians recalling the role of women in their lives while simultaneously calling for them to be given equal rights.



Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said Pakistani women had "contributed immensely for the glory and honour of our nation". Women were also at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.



Talking about women in uniform, Gen Bajwa said they have "proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity".

"They deserve our immense respect & gratitude," he added.

top priority" of the government because it was "imperative for the formation of a progressive society", according to a



Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said March 8 "highlighted women's high status in society and their commendable services in different sectors".



He said that the Constitution was a guarantor of women's rights and they had played an important role in the building and progress of the country.



National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the protection of women's rights was the "top priority" of the government because it was "imperative for the formation of a progressive society".

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also talked about women empowerment, saying she "dream of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles".

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood paid tribute to all the women in his life, including his mother, wife, daughters, sisters and his colleagues at work and in politics.

"Thank you for making the world a better place," he wrote.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry used the occasion to encourage girls to opt for science subjects to change their and the country's destiny.