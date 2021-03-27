What's new

Aurat March organisers, participants booked

Bambi

PESHAWAR:
An FIR has been registered against the participants and organisers of Aurat March, Islamabad at East Cantt police station in Peshawar.

The case was registered on the order of the session court after a local resident Ibrar Hussain Advocate approached the court and requested an FIR against the organisers and participants of the march held on March 8, 2021 in Islamabad. An FIR has been registered under section 295 A and 295 C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The 295-A of Pakistan Penal Code is described ‘Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs:


Read: Peshawar court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March Islamabad organisers

Whoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of the citizens of Pakistan, by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representations insults the religion or the religious beliefs of that class, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, or with fine, or with both’

By the same token the Section 295-C deals with ‘use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation or by any imputation, innuendo, or insinuation, directly or indirectly, defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.’

Published in The Express Tribune, April 16th, 2021

This is so stupid and I am coming to believe that this is done on purpose. The cases brought against Aurat March are laughably weak. The articles used in FIR are wrong one's (for example, 295 does not even apply to them). These cases go to court, and are expectedly thrown out....creating a precedent in legal system of a judge giving a decision in favor of aurat march. This gives a certain future-proof legal protection to the movement.

It happened last year too and happened this year as well. Pakistanis being taken for a ride by well-trained and sophisticated liberal-secularist NGOs backed often by their foreign ideological trainers :)
 
If this is to be done, hopefully it is restricted to those they have video evidence breaking the law. Narrowly focusing on the core group of offenders will allow the court to strengthen its case and differentiate between participants with valid grievances, and those that have crossed the line. Weak cases brought to court indeed weaken any prosecution and in fact strength those in the Aurat March movement that would use it for ill.

The team leading the prosecution shouldn’t make any indictments public until they know they have a rock solid case. They need a “red team” to test the case in a “mock trial“ before the reiling up society like this. For that matter the government needs “red teams” in a lot of departments, especially to help government ministers craft better debate skills, and not lean on emotion.
 
