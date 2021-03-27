Aurat March organisers, participants booked | The Express Tribune Case has been registered under section 295-A/C of PPC

PESHAWAR:An FIR has been registered against the participants and organisers of Aurat March, Islamabad at East Cantt police station in Peshawar.The case was registered on the order of the session court after a local resident Ibrar Hussain Advocate approached the court and requested an FIR against the organisers and participants of the march held on March 8, 2021 in Islamabad. An FIR has been registered under section 295 A and 295 C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).The 295-A of Pakistan Penal Code is described ‘Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs:Read: Peshawar court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March Islamabad organisersWhoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of the citizens of Pakistan, by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representations insults the religion or the religious beliefs of that class, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, or with fine, or with both’By the same token the Section 295-C deals with ‘use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by visible representation or by any imputation, innuendo, or insinuation, directly or indirectly, defiles the sacred name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.’Published in The Express Tribune, April 16th, 2021