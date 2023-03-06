Aurat March 2023

Plea challenges DC’s refusal to allow Aurat March​

Lahore ....Petitioners request court to set aside orderMarch 05, 2023A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Saturday (LHC) challenging an order of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Rafia Haider, in which she declined to give permission for Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8.The petition was filed by Khawar Mumtaz, Leena Ghani and Hiba Akbar in which the deputy commissioner Lahore, the government of Punjab through its chief secretary, and capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore were made respondents.The petitioners implored the court that the impugned order is “arbitrary and colourable exercise of power and is in clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.Requesting the court to strike down the deputy commissioner’s order, the petition added that the order “not limited to the right to assembly, freedom of speech as well as the right to non-discrimination and to be treated in accordance with law as guaranteed in Articles 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25 respectively”.The Aurat March was held for the first time in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore in 2018 to mark International Women’s Day, a universally celebrated day to raise awareness about women’s rights.It is run entirely by citizens working voluntarily, as the Aurat March does not partner with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), political parties or corporations.The event gradually evolved into a social movement with women and transgender people from all spheres of life joining hands to work for women and trans rights. Lawyers, doctors, artists, engineers, homemakers, trade union activists and students have all joined the annual event.