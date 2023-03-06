What's new

Aurat March 2023

SHC rejects plea to ban Aurat March, slaps fine on petitioner​

Court terms petition an attempt to seek publicity

News Desk
March 06, 2023


citizen s protesting during the aurat march on march 8 in karachi


Citizens' protesting during the Aurat March on March 8, in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking a ban on the Aurat March, a rally to raise awareness on women’s rights set to take place in Karachi on March 16.

According to Express News, the petitioner, Bisma Noreen alias Ameer Jahan, stated that the Aurat March should be banned as slogans raised by the rally participants “are against the values of Pakistani society”.

After hearing initial arguments, the court observed that there was nothing objectionable in the slogans highlighted by the petitioner, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan grants freedom of movement to all citizens.

Rejecting the petition to ban the Aurat March, the court imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the petitioner. The court also ordered that the petitioner’s national identity card (NIC) be blocked by NADRA in case of non-payment of fine.

The provincial top court remarked that the petition was an attempt to seek publicity as no substantial argument was presented by the petitioner against the Aurat March. Moreover, the court said the petitioner was not an aggrieved party in the case.

The Aurat March was held for the first time in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Lahore in 2018 to mark the International Women’s Day, a universally celebrated day to raise awareness about women’s rights.

It has since then been organised entirely by citizens working voluntarily, as the Aurat March does not partner with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), political parties, or corporations.

The event gradually evolved into a social movement with women and transgender people from all spheres of life joining hands to work for women and trans rights. Lawyers, doctors, artists, engineers, homemakers, trade union activists and students have all joined the annual event.
 
Plea challenges DC’s refusal to allow Aurat March​

Petitioners request court to set aside order

Rana Yasif
March 05, 2023


A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Saturday (LHC) challenging an order of the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Rafia Haider, in which she declined to give permission for Aurat March in the provincial capital on March 8.

The petition was filed by Khawar Mumtaz, Leena Ghani and Hiba Akbar in which the deputy commissioner Lahore, the government of Punjab through its chief secretary, and capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore were made respondents.

The petitioners implored the court that the impugned order is “arbitrary and colourable exercise of power and is in clear violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Requesting the court to strike down the deputy commissioner’s order, the petition added that the order “not limited to the right to assembly, freedom of speech as well as the right to non-discrimination and to be treated in accordance with law as guaranteed in Articles 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25 respectively”.

The Aurat March was held for the first time in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Lahore in 2018 to mark International Women’s Day, a universally celebrated day to raise awareness about women’s rights.

It is run entirely by citizens working voluntarily, as the Aurat March does not partner with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), political parties or corporations.

The event gradually evolved into a social movement with women and transgender people from all spheres of life joining hands to work for women and trans rights. Lawyers, doctors, artists, engineers, homemakers, trade union activists and students have all joined the annual event.

Published in The Express Tribune, March 5th, 2023.
 
Rejecting the petition to ban the Aurat March, the court imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the petitioner. The court also ordered that the petitioner’s national identity card (NIC) be blocked by NADRA in case of non-payment of fine.
What the hell!!

The Sindhudesh court has gone bonkers. This is against every form of civil rights in Pakistan.
 

