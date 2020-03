Aurat March 2020 in Islamabad Attacked by Bearded Men

Demands of Aurat March 2020



1. End Sexual Harassment and Violence





2. Just, non discriminatory economic system





3. Reproductive Rights





4. Environmental Justice





5. Urban Access



6. Minority Rights





7. Political Representation





8. Ethical Representation in Media





9. Disability Rights





Some Statistics



1. Domestic Violence and Marital Rape

In Pakistan, 20% — 30% women face some form of domestic violence during their lifetime.

Sourced from this study: this study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2791762/ . Marital Rape is not a criminal offense in Pakistan.

Excerpt:

"Results

61% of the cases and 43% of the controls were ever abused by spouse and the frequency of marital rape was 33% in cases and 13% in controls. After adjusting for the effects of other variables in the model, less than 18 years of age at marriage (OR 2.00; 95% CI = 1.07, 3.7), decision for marriage by parents (OR 3.51; 95% CI = 1.67, 7.37), abuse by in laws (OR 4.91; 95% CI = 2.66, 9.06), ≤ 3 hours per day spent with husband (OR 2.33; 95% CI = 1.34, 4.08), frequency of intercourse ≤ 2 times per week (OR 1.85; 95% CI = 1.06, 3.22) and marital rape (OR 3.03; 95% CI = 1.50, 6.11) were associated with depression among women."

2. Sexual Harassment

87% Pakistani university female students are reported to have been harassed cafeterias and classrooms.

Sourced from Ali, F. and Kramar, R. (2014) An Exploratory Study of Sexual Harassment in Pakistani Organizations. Asia Pacific

Journal of Management, 229-249.

Also from Kashif, N.U., Ali, A. and Kelly, T.B. (2013) Perceptions and Practices of Social Behaviors among University Students in Pakistan. Far East Journal of Psychology and Business, 10, 35-45.

3. Underage Marriage

Percentage of women aged 20 to 24 years who were first married or in union before age 18 is 21%.

Sourced from UNICEF SDG Target 5.3.1 global database 2018, based on Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) and other nationally representative surveys.

4. Honor Killings

Every year, >400 cases of honor killing are reported in Pakistan.

Sourced from https://www.amnestyusa.org/shocking-surge-of-honor-killings-in-pakistan/.

5. Maternity Mortality

According to World Health Organization, 830 women day every day due to pregnancy and childbirth complications.

Sourced from https://www.samaa.tv/living/health/2019/04/why-mothers-are-dying-during-childbirth-in-pakistan/.

Other

Pakistan as of right now ranks 130 in the Gender Inequality Index, and 143 in Global Gender Gap Index.

The Gender Inequality Index is a composite measure reflecting inequality between women and men in three different dimensions: reproductive health (maternal mortality ratio and adolescent birth rate), empowerment (share of parliamentary seats held by women and share of population with at least some secondary education), and labour market participation (labour force participation rate).

Sourced from United Nations Development Programme, Human Development Report 2016.

The Global Gender Gap Index benchmarks national gender gaps on economic, political, education and health criteria.

Sourced from World Economic Forum, the Global Gender Gap Report 2016.

These are a very few statistics I have cited. Just typing Pakistan and some key terms gives you a never ending list of daily media reports, accounts, documentaries, and eye witness articles. There are many, many, many specific incidents, specially of child abuse since the start of this dreaded year.

Placards of Today

Now coming to what is most important to many Pakistani people apparently. What is written on those placards, because real issues are less significant than wordings on these placards. I have translated the Urdu placards.

1.

2. Islam already has given women their rights, but when will Muslims give women their rights? (More Statistics in Pakistan referenced in English as border of placard).

3.

4. I am your wife, not your punching bag.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Attaining education is obligatory on every man and woman (an Islamic quotation).

10. The March is not against men, but against the system.

Ran out of media space here, more ahead.

My Comments

To hold something like this, you don't need any Jewish billionaire's funding, all you need is the will, confidence, faith, and unity. All you need to do is step out and march for a day.

This march is against all kinds of discrimination against women and men, and demands equality. Be it elite women who beat their maids or underpay them; be it those pedophiles among relatives who think they can get away abusing minors; be it those rapists in society who try to blackmail women; be it those families which hit and abuse their daughters in the name of honor. It is against it all.