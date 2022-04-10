What's new

Aurangzeb, the Ornament of the Throne | 1618CE - 1659CE

From the 1650s to the 1700s, the fate of almost everyone on the subcontinent was tied with the story of a single man, Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir. He is, perhaps, the most relevant of the Mughal Emperors. He was the last of the Great Mughals and he stands among some of the most important kings of the Islamic World, a club he shares with the likes of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, Caliph Abd al-Rahman III of Cordoba, Caliph Abd al-Malik of Damascus and Delhi Sultan Muhammad ibn Tughlaq. His remarkable story is grand in its scale, containing within it, the development of many identities, political ideas and even a religion but it is also a very human story. He was relatable in some aspects, perhaps not in his achievements but in his failures. This is the story of Mughal Shahanshah Aurangzeb Alamgir.
 

