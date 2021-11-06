AUKUS pact will provide Tomahawk cruise missiles to Australia

According to information published by the Australian Government on September 2021, the Royal Australian Navy will acquire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles, to be fielded on the Hobart class destroyers, enabling the maritime assets to strike land targets at greater distances, with better precision.The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) is a long-range, all-weather, jet-powered, subsonic cruise missile that is primarily used by the United States Navy and Royal Navy in ship- and submarine-based land-attack operations.Originally produced by General Dynamics, Tomahawk is currently manufactured by Raytheon. The missile can be fitted with a nuclear or conventional warhead of 450 kg high explosive or submunition dispenser with BLU-97/B Combined Effects Bomb or PBXN. It has an operational range from 1,300 to 2,500 km.The Hobart class is a ship class of three air warfare destroyers (AWDs) built for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). Planning for ships to replace the Adelaide-class frigates and restore the capability last exhibited by the Perth-class destroyers began by 2000, initially under acquisition project SEA 1400, which was redesignated SEA 4000.