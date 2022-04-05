AUKUS agreement expands to include hypersonics, EW capabilities | InsideDefense.com The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have expanded the scope of efforts under their recently unveiled trilateral agreement to include hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the White House announced today.

The new areas of effort, according to a fact sheet , also include accelerating defense innovation and quickening the sharing of sensitive information. That work builds on a tripartite defense alliance that began in fall 2021 chiefly as a way to facilitate access to sensitive U.S. submarine technology...