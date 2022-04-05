What's new

AUKUS agreement expands to include hypersonics, EW capabilities

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have expanded the scope of efforts under their recently unveiled trilateral agreement to include hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the White House announced today. The new areas of effort, according to a fact sheet , also include accelerating defense innovation and quickening the sharing of sensitive information. That work builds on a tripartite defense alliance that began in fall 2021 chiefly as a way to facilitate access to sensitive U.S. submarine technology...

AUKUS agreement expands to include hypersonics, EW capabilities | InsideDefense.com

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have expanded the scope of efforts under their recently unveiled trilateral agreement to include hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the White House announced today.
The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have expanded the scope of efforts under their recently unveiled trilateral agreement to include hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the White House announced today. The new areas of effort, according to a fact sheet , also include accelerating defense innovation and quickening the sharing of sensitive information. That work builds on a tripartite defense alliance that began in fall 2021 chiefly as a way to facilitate access to sensitive U.S. submarine technology...

AUKUS agreement expands to include hypersonics, EW capabilities | InsideDefense.com

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have expanded the scope of efforts under their recently unveiled trilateral agreement to include hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the White House announced today.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511316012297203715

The US successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile several weeks ago
 

