What's new

Aug 29/30 Conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladhak.

masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
6,726
12
14,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
"This was a violent clash near Chushul. Hand to hand fighting. No weapons fired & no casualties reported."

Complete and utter b.s. Even the Indian Army is not so stupid that it will repeat this most stupid of errors hardly 2 months later. There is simply no way a genuine aggression by PLA will be met with anything short of gunfire. Neither are PLA this dumb, nor are IA.

I'm certain this is Bollywood b.s. on a slow news day for Indian media. Maybe, just maybe a single punch was thrown in anger at a flag meeting, and Delhi decided to propagandise it. China won't notice it but India will debate it for a year. Meanwhile, Indian media will ignore the real problems currently spiralling out of control in India thanks to Modi.
 
Fighting Falcon 01

Fighting Falcon 01

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2019
106
0
221
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
drunken-monke said:
I will not reply to your trolling post to attract any kind of disciplinary action.

Indian government also posted details on its website However, they did not mentioned the casualties.
Click to expand...
I am not trolling we are tired of your made up stories like killing 50 Chinese and shooting down an F16 if you want to post here post with a credible source don't feed us NDTV bs ....... how is this possible that China will keep quiet about 14 casualties and not take revenge by killing a few Indians your claim seems to be fake bs ..... unless verified by a credible source
 
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
803
-13
527
Country
India
Location
India
The stakes are too high for both sides to focus singularly on casualties count.
India has had very short conflicts since independence , while China has had its last conflict with Vietnam in the 70s.
A likely conflict will not count casualties in scores but in thousands. IA and ordinary citizens will have to get over this counting syndrome and focus on objectives.
 
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
803
-13
527
Country
India
Location
India
Since ladakh road has been closed to civilians, the IA seems to be preparing for serious conflict.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,147
-2
19,360
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
The OP does not give any specifics of what actually happened but just mere conjectures and innuendo which seriously questions it's credibility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Imran Khan CAA NOTAM- army proof range sonmiani will remain active 27 to 31 aug Social & Current Events 2
F-22Raptor Elon Musk’s Neuralink to unveil V2 brain implant machine in Aug 28 event Americas 3
DalalErMaNodi PM: Khaleda, her son behind Aug 21 attack Bangladesh Defence Forum 16
onebyone Tianwen-1 Mars mission update: At 15:20 UTC Aug. 19 China & Far East 0
Salahuddin Ayyubi DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar Press Conference | 13 Aug 2020 Pakistan Army 7
B Money laundering: Charge framing hearing against ex-Chief Justice Sinha, 10 others on Aug 13 Bangladesh Defence Forum 5
C Black Day 05 Aug 2020 Members Introduction 2
Chhatrapati Call to observe Kashmir annexation: Aug 5 Rename Kashmir highway in Islamabad to Srinagar highway Kashmir War 9
B Passengers to pay airport security and development fees from Aug 1 Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Ivan Private schools' association in defiance of govt's orders says will open institutions from Aug 15 Social & Current Events 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top