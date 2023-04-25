What's new

Audio leaks saga continues as clip featuring ex-CJP Nisar, PTI lawyer surfaces

1279150-justicesaqibnisar-1483073170.jpg

An audio clip allegedly featuring former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khwaja Tariq Raheem discussing legal matters apparently of political significance surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

After exchanging pleasantries in Punjabi, a voice purportedly of Nisar can be heard bringing a specific seven-member judgment to Raheem's attention.

Upon this, another voice allegedly of Tariq Raheem seeks a further explanation.

"It is suo motu number 4 of 2010," Nisar apparently responded, "Sir, it is a seven-member judgment reported on Supreme Court 2012 page 553."

The PTI lawyer can be heard responding that he will look into it.

"Whichever of your lawyers is dealing with the matter," the voice alleged to be Nisar's continues, "but when you will read it you will understand yourself."

"I have also seen that seven-member bench judgment where it states that it is not the judge's discretion to take action there," Tariq Raheem can be heard saying after assuring the former CJ once again that he will look into the aforementioned case.

Read Former CJP’s audio about Maryam surfaces online

"If you read it carefully," the lawyer adds, "then under clause three there is a loophole, you should have a look at that too."

Nisar apparently responds in the affirmative, saying "Yes sir, I have seen it. That is definitely our way out."

"That is the way out," confirms the other.

"Because otherwise, there was no case in the first place," the former adds which the lawyer apparently also admits.

"Khwaja sahib," the former judge can be heard saying, "if any one of your people is willing, then use the Munir Ahmed Khan case as well. It is an absolutely clear case of contempt of court".

The other voice can be heard confirming that "that is also being done."

"It is a contempt of court case," the former voice continues, "look, after all that happened at Azad Kashmir yesterday, I don't think there is -" he is then interrupted by Khwaja Tariq Raheem who adds that "we are just waiting for them. The three-member bench is making its orders and may be in another half an hour to an hour and we are filing a contempt application.

Read More Saqib refutes allegations leveled by Shehbaz

"Alright, thank you, sir," responds the voice ascribed to Nisar.

Notably, the suo motu case of 2010 discussed in the alleged audio leak pertains to the contempt proceedings against former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani whereby the apex court had declared him ineligible to hold office in 2012.

Reacting to the purported conversation between the former CJ and the PTI lawyer, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her utter disapproval.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650746545166331905

Dubbing the continued constitutional crisis a case of "mothers-in-law and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan,“ she said the "competition is tough and the time running out".

Also Read Lawyer moves SJC to get top judge sacked

The remark comes as a reiteration of the stance communicated by the minister on Monday where she had said that the coalition government will resist any decision announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan “out of fear of his [CJP] mother-in-law” in Punjab polls delay case.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the minister said if the chief justice gave a verdict in favour of Imran not because of the Constitution, but due to the fear of the mother-in-law, and advice of children and wives, then this will not be allowed to happen.

“Neither will the nation forgive those who play with the Constitution nor will we spare them,” she added.

Her statement comes a day after the latest leaked audio clip allegedly featuring the mother-in-law of CJP Bandial and the wife of a PTI lawyer had emerged on social media.
tribune.com.pk

Audio clip featuring ex-CJP Nisar, PTI lawyer surfaces | The Express Tribune

Audio purports Khwaja Tariq Rahim seeking legal advice concerning a contempt of court plea and suo motu notice
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
www.thefridaytimes.com

Another Audio Allegedly Featuring Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, PTI Lawyer Surfaces Online

Another audio clip allegedly featuring ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim has surfaced online.
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
www.geo.tv

Another audio on suo motu notice featuring ex-CJP Saqib Nisar surfaces

Former CJP Saqib Nisar says leaking of a conversation between two people is against the right to privacy laws
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak​


Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar (left) and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid. — APP/File
Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar (left) and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid. — APP/File

  • Rashid says Nisar's tenure as CJP is remembered for "judicial martial law".
  • PML-N leader says ex-CJP's "crime not less than selling the motherland".
  • In audio, Saqib Nisar allegedly asked a lawyer to look into a judgement.
Hours after an audio leak surfaced allegedly of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid said Tuesday that legal action should be taken against the former judge as his "crime was not less than selling the motherland".
Addressing Nisar in a series of tweets, he said: "You [Nisar] are guilty of the murder of the Constitution and the law by employing judicial engineering tactics."
Rashid said that Nisar's tenure as chief justice was remembered for "judicial martial law", during which "bigotry, favouritism, and conspiracies flourished".


Earlier today, an alleged audio leak featuring former chief justice Nisar and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Raheem came to the fore. In the purported audio leak, the former top judge is speaking about the judgement of a seven-member bench on a "suo motu" notice taken by the apex court in 2010 to Raheem and asking him to look into the matter.
Nisar is purportedly heard telling the details of the judgement to Raheem and saying that it had the "way out" for them.
Moreover, Nisar also refers to the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister over contempt of court.
At this, the senior lawyer said that they were planning to file another contempt case.
Nisar asked the lawyer to file a contempt of court case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, via Muneer Ahmed.
Nisar told Geo News that the conversation with Raheem was private and he does not know when it was held and which case it was about.
"It is against the right to privacy that a conversation between two people is shared like this," he said. The former top judge asked if he had "sold Kashmir or made a deal about Pakistan".
Reacting to the audio leak, Rashid said Nisar had violated the oath that bound him to decide cases impartially and transparently in accordance with the law.
"However, there is concrete evidence to the contrary, which proves you are biased, impartial and conspiratorial [and] a lawbreaker to the extent of it being criminal."


The PML-N leader said there was only one way to save children's future from the likes of the former CJP — for Nisar to be prosecuted and made into a lesson.


Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly criticised Nisar for "sabotaging" development projects introduced by the PML-N government. The ex-CJP has denied the allegations.
www.geo.tv

Pervaiz Rashid calls for legal action against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar after audio leak

Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid says Nisar's tenure as CJP is remembered for judicial martial law
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
ok, to take legal action, someone has to own these leaks and come forward,that I did this job or its was done under my order...otherwise such leaks are useless ...plus he is giving advice on the case to his friend ... nothing substantial.
 

