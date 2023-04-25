Audio leaks saga continues as clip featuring ex-CJP Nisar, PTI lawyer surfaces

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
An audio clip allegedly featuring former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khwaja Tariq Raheem discussing legal matters apparently of political significance surfaced on social media on Tuesday.
After exchanging pleasantries in Punjabi, a voice purportedly of Nisar can be heard bringing a specific seven-member judgment to Raheem's attention.
Upon this, another voice allegedly of Tariq Raheem seeks a further explanation.
"It is suo motu number 4 of 2010," Nisar apparently responded, "Sir, it is a seven-member judgment reported on Supreme Court 2012 page 553."
The PTI lawyer can be heard responding that he will look into it.
"Whichever of your lawyers is dealing with the matter," the voice alleged to be Nisar's continues, "but when you will read it you will understand yourself."
"I have also seen that seven-member bench judgment where it states that it is not the judge's discretion to take action there," Tariq Raheem can be heard saying after assuring the former CJ once again that he will look into the aforementioned case.
"If you read it carefully," the lawyer adds, "then under clause three there is a loophole, you should have a look at that too."
Nisar apparently responds in the affirmative, saying "Yes sir, I have seen it. That is definitely our way out."
"That is the way out," confirms the other.
"Because otherwise, there was no case in the first place," the former adds which the lawyer apparently also admits.
"Khwaja sahib," the former judge can be heard saying, "if any one of your people is willing, then use the Munir Ahmed Khan case as well. It is an absolutely clear case of contempt of court".
The other voice can be heard confirming that "that is also being done."
"It is a contempt of court case," the former voice continues, "look, after all that happened at Azad Kashmir yesterday, I don't think there is -" he is then interrupted by Khwaja Tariq Raheem who adds that "we are just waiting for them. The three-member bench is making its orders and may be in another half an hour to an hour and we are filing a contempt application.
"Alright, thank you, sir," responds the voice ascribed to Nisar.
Notably, the suo motu case of 2010 discussed in the alleged audio leak pertains to the contempt proceedings against former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani whereby the apex court had declared him ineligible to hold office in 2012.
Reacting to the purported conversation between the former CJ and the PTI lawyer, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her utter disapproval.
Dubbing the continued constitutional crisis a case of "mothers-in-law and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan,“ she said the "competition is tough and the time running out".
The remark comes as a reiteration of the stance communicated by the minister on Monday where she had said that the coalition government will resist any decision announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan “out of fear of his [CJP] mother-in-law” in Punjab polls delay case.
In a series of tweets yesterday, the minister said if the chief justice gave a verdict in favour of Imran not because of the Constitution, but due to the fear of the mother-in-law, and advice of children and wives, then this will not be allowed to happen.
“Neither will the nation forgive those who play with the Constitution nor will we spare them,” she added.
Her statement comes a day after the latest leaked audio clip allegedly featuring the mother-in-law of CJP Bandial and the wife of a PTI lawyer had emerged on social media.
